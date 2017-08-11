Comedy review: Kat Bond: Loo Roll

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Some comics have a gift for spinning gold from ­meaningless nonsense. Kat Bond isn’t one of them.

Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

*

A ramshackle platform for her supposed versatility, it involves her playing various characters from the same dysfunctional family. The humour is daft, whimsical, literally lavatorial and painfully unfunny. If nothing else, this embarrassing rubbish strengthened my respect for the true masters of silliness.

Until 28 August. Today 5:45pm.