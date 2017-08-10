Comedy review: Kae Kurd: Kurd Your Enthusiasm

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: As the UK’s only Kurdish professional stand-up, Kae Kurd is in no doubt what his unique selling point is.

Yet with his slick, accomplished debut, he also proves himself a sharp, passionate spokesperson for his people and the rights of refugees in general, skilfully marrying political convictions with a thorough and entertaining insight into his background.

The son of Kurdish resistance fighters who fought and fled Saddam Hussein, he endured both the strict authority of his father – a ­victim of chemical weapons –and the mockery of his British-born younger brothers.

Always an insider-­outsider, growing up in multi-­cultural Brixton made a true social chameleon of him, even if that did ­instigate ­embarrassing instances of inadvertent racism on his part. Nevertheless, Kurd started his stand-up career on the black circuit, which informs his lean, confident delivery and a contrived but amusing fantasy of Kevin Bridges, John Bishop and Michael McIntyre also appearing at urban gigs.

Affable and engaging, Kurd occasionally coasts on charm for more rudimentary ­material about relationships. That is a shame because it follows some perceptive, thought-provoking reflections on the class-based options open to him. No great matter though, because you are going to be hearing plenty more about him soon.

