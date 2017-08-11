Comedy review: Jay Lafferty: Besom

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: If you’re not from Scotland you may assume this show is about boobs. Scots, though, will know the word “besom”. It’s a mischievous girl, a ­troublesome teen, a lady of low morals... if there’s an equivalent term tossed at males, ­Lafferty hasn’t heard it.

Gilded Balloon at Rose Theatre (Venue 76)

****

But she may just find it in this show, which sees her telling stories about, often against, herself.

And of course, being a cheeky wee besom, she’s not averse to having a pop at deserving others, such as the ­brother-in-law who insists his tiny babe’s toy ­butterfly be addressed as Papillon, and spoken to only in French. “Besom” is not the first word that comes to mind.

This debut isn’t really a theme show, it’s Lafferty demonstrating that while she makes her living mainly as a comedy club host – she’s also been on Scot Squad, but that’s pretty much compulsory – she can shine in the spotlight with the best of them.

Not that there is a spotlight – Lafferty keeps the lights up throughout, all the better to see her audience – she’s terrific at banter, able to connect as easily with a New Yorker as a Newton Mearns-er.

There’s great stuff about an imaginary friend, and fun with Stretch Armstrong, but Lafferty’s best material is her most personal, concerning her attempts to get ­pregnant (just don’t expect her to throw one of those “gender reveal” parties so popular with the hipsters).

Warm, wise, witty and ­occasionally waspish, ­Lafferty is one to watch. And if you do watch her, don’t be surprised if you become Besom buddies.

Until 28 August. Today 8:30pm.