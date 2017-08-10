Comedy review: I Can Cure

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This is the second show where I have found myself the only member of the ­audience. But Mark ­Silcox battles on and so must I, although it is hard to laugh when you are alone with a comedian in the basement of an Italian restaurant.

Ciao Roma (Venue 283)

**

His material travels from home remedies for coughs to a spurious scientific theory of homosexuality, all delivered in an exaggerated and ­monotone Indian accent (mercifully, he is Indian).

He offers tea, biscuits and Indian snacks which is nice and demonstrates how to make hydrogen, which is interesting – but even when another audience member arrives, it is hard for him to retain the momentum.

Until 28 August. Today 2:10pm.