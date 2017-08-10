Comedy review: I Can Cure

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This is the second show where I have found myself the only member of the audience. But Mark Silcox battles on and so must I, although it is hard to laugh when you are alone with a comedian in the basement of an Italian restaurant.
Ciao Roma (Venue 283)
**
His material travels from home remedies for coughs to a spurious scientific theory of homosexuality, all delivered in an exaggerated and monotone Indian accent (mercifully, he is Indian).
He offers tea, biscuits and Indian snacks which is nice and demonstrates how to make hydrogen, which is interesting – but even when another audience member arrives, it is hard for him to retain the momentum.
Until 28 August. Today 2:10pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.