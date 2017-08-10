Comedy review: Hilda & The Spectrum

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Who wants to see an absurdist clown show in which Angela Lansbury is the antichrist?
Voodoo Rooms (Venue 68)
***
Only me, apparently. Which meant I was alone on the front row just a few feet away from the considerable talents of Elf Lyons and Ryan Lane.
Lyons and Lane are escapees from the Gaulier School and this is their first collaboration
It is a bit of a mess, to be honest. There is some stuff about a dog called Judy Dench, a conspiracy theory about an East German ping pong team and quite a lot of stuff about prosthetic limbs. Lyons, in a weirdly stretched and angled men’s suit, plays a sinister sporting Svengali. Lane is an East German cross-dressing ping pong player.
The play is set in an allotment, where the audience members, if there were any, would have been the vegetables.
Although most of it makes no sense, it is weirdly entertaining and oddly amusing – particularly when the pair, who are evidently very good friends, make each other laugh and start squabbling on stage.
It’s not clear what they were planning but having a few more bums on seats might help them work out what they are trying to say.
Until 28 August. Today 7:50pm.
