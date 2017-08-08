Comedy review: Hari Sriskantha: Clown Atlas

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Technical issues are unimportant, first day nerves in a newbie forgivable but is it too much to expect a comic to know his show before asking for money?

Laughing Horse @ The Counting House (Venue 170)

**

Hari seems like a very nice, recently married man with a delivery which is sweet and gentle going on ineffectual. His show is mainly autobiography (so, strange he forgot so much of it) shored up with five “illusions to shatter” in the achievement of happiness, as defined by Mo Gawdat’s Solve for Happy. I fear Hari is labouring under another illusion: that he has an hour worth sitting through.

Until 27 August. Today 4:45pm.