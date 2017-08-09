Comedy review: Glenn Moore: The Very Best of Belinda Carlisle

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Tweedy, tall, but not as posh as he looks, Glenn Moore is from a bucolic, idyllic and slightly dull corner of southeast England.

Just The Tonic At The Tron (Venue 51)

***

But by some accident of nature Moore seems to have been blessed with an overactive intelligence and a mind that relentlessly churns out jokes.

There are is an astonishing rate of gags per minute in this show, which combines a story of awkward young love with the strange and mysterious tale of missing woman.

Part thriller, part romance but with a touch of darkness at the edges, Moore’s tale is rooted in the scenes of his village childhood.

His mum, dad and grandad are introduced – although in somewhat sketchy fashion – in a tale which mixes fact with fiction.

Sometimes you wish Moore would unleash his imagination a bit more and bring in a whiff of surrealism, some more outlandish characters or some genuine wildness.

They say you should write what you know, but in comedy surely, you can write whatever you like.

Despite the awkward persona, Moore is confident and relaxed on stage.

His writing is dazzling, dense and accomplished, and you suspect there is quite a lot more to him than this buttoned-up parody of Englishness.

Until 27 August. Today 6:20pm.