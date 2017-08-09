Comedy review: George Egg: DIY Chef

Edinburgh International Festival: Banned from the kitchen by his wife – he’s making far too many tasty, but potentially unhealthy, dishes – George Egg retreats to the garden shed.

Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14)

**

Where there are power tools aplenty with the potential to slice and dice and cook the kippers, steak and other tasty ingredients he’s smuggled in …

It’s a bright idea, executed with confidence by the pun-crazy Egg, but thin fare so far as filling an hour is concerned. Once he’s explained what he’s going to do, watching it all happen is a tad tedious. And the Sportsman’s Bar venue is so stiflingly hot he could’ve just poached that egg on the floor.

Martin Gray

Until 27 August. Today 4:15pm.

Edinburgh International Festival home page.