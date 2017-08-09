Comedy review: George Egg: DIY Chef

Edinburgh International Festival: Banned from the kitchen by his wife – he’s making far too many tasty, but potentially unhealthy, dishes – George Egg retreats to the garden shed.
Where there are power tools aplenty with the potential to slice and dice and cook the kippers, steak and other tasty ingredients he’s smuggled in …
It’s a bright idea, executed with confidence by the pun-crazy Egg, but thin fare so far as filling an hour is concerned. Once he’s explained what he’s going to do, watching it all happen is a tad tedious. And the Sportsman’s Bar venue is so stiflingly hot he could’ve just poached that egg on the floor.
