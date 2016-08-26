Comedy review: Daniel Nils Roberts: Honey

Opening with a poem that offers a slightly different perspective on a bear attack to Leonardo DiCaprio’s in The Revenant, there’s an ursine theme running throughout Daniel Nils Roberts’ lightweight but amusingly cartoonish solo debut.

Star rating: ***

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

The Austentatious and Racing Minds improviser delivers some fourth wall-breaking, metatheatrical quirks on character comedy, from his Hispanic man assuming the authority to build up his introductory role, to a much-hyped sketch about a ski-jumping monk that Roberts freely admits has been timed to coincide with the show’s 40 minute lull.

Some creations are more original than others, with a bonkbuster author, giddy in her girlish excitability, making little impact. But a Christian dietician, deriving all of his nutritional nous directly from The Bible, is a straightforward, consistently funny series of puns and misinterpretations that makes you wonder why no-one’s thought of it before.

Entertaining as a bellicose US military chef, making all cuisine his patriotic speciality, and a passionate art historian introducing his favourite works excessively literally, Roberts offers an easy, undemanding blend of performance and screen-based gags that could make more of his crowd interaction skills.

Until 29 August. Today 4:45pm.