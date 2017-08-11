Comedy review: Caroline Mabey: Quetzals

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: This is a mess, sadly. I strike that note of regret as Mabey is a likeable performer. She’s physical, expressive and has a good off-the-cuff rapport with her audience. But her gags are weak and unfocused.

This rambling hour of eager-to-please kookiness feels like an unfinished early draft and ends with an interminable, garbled routine in which she memorises every two-letter word in the Scrabble dictionary.

