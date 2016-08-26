Comedy review: 1 Woman, A Dwarf Planet And 2 Cox: Samantha Baines

There are serious points to be made about the way academia forces us to choose between the arts and sciences, still more about how women are discouraged from careers in the latter.

Star rating: **

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33)

But Samantha Baines’ superficial debut hour doesn’t come close to grappling with the issues she raises, favouring instead a crassly affected infatuation with Professor Brian Cox.

Excessively reliant on innuendo, she employs a member of the crowd to ring a bell at every pun. Audience interaction that just about keeps the show in orbit, it also highlights the creakiness of much of the wordplay.

Until 29 August. Today 3:30pm.