Children’s show review: Eaten

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The connection between what goes into us and what comes out of us is lost on many people, not just children, so this scatological show from Mamoru Iriguchi is educational as well as entertaining.

Summerhall (Venue 26)

***

Iriguchi starts the show inside a lion – literally. Swallowed whole and still in a pre-digested state, he’s stuck in the stomach of cuddly big cat Lionel McLion. Peering out of the costume’s mouthpiece, Iriguchi switches voices to avoid confusion, and a hilarious conversation, essentially with himself, ensues.

Aided by Suzi Cunningham, who steps into the lion costume after Iriguchi exits post-digestion (suitably clad in brown Lycra), our host/teacher goes on to conduct a Q&A session with audience members about bodily functions.

Iriguchi is a quick-witted, natural performer, so all of this works well. But the show falls between two stools, as it were. The lion costume and poo-based humour is a treat for younger audience members, but talk of things being “conceptual” leaves adults laughing and children looking confused.

Iriguchi’s unabashed desire to share his knowledge of what makes a good bowel movement is to be applauded, especially if it gets a few more vegetables down the hatch at home – but if his clever humour is to hit all targets in the audience, he might need to dumb down a tad.

Until 27 August. Today 12:15pm.