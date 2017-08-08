Cabaret & variety review: Hans: Mein Camp

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Cheeky, brash and generously sequined, Hans is a faux-Nazi megalomaniac party boy whose show is billed as a “call to arms in a time of political turmoil”.

Underbelly Med Quad (Venue 302)

**

In fact, it’s a set of singalong pop standards delivered (by Hans’s Australian creator Matt Gilbertson) with formidable energy and charisma but less in the way of emotional investment or actual political engagement, aside from some throwaway topical gags and a Trump-themed Abba pastiche. It’s on point as a raucous knees-up set to Madonna, Wham! and songs from Grease but the superficial exploitation of Nazi iconography gives it a queasy tinge of exploitation.

Until 28 August. Today 10:15pm.