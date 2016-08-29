Best places to see Edinburgh Festival closing fireworks

THE festivals are drawing to a close for another year - but won’t go down quietly.

The closing firework show will take place at the Princes Street Gardens this evening at 9.30pm. Set to a stunning classical music soundtrack, the show will light up the sky over Edinburgh.

While tickets went on sale in March for standing area’s inside the Garden, it is not the only place to view them tonight.

Standing anywhere along Princes Street will offer an amazing view. As the fireworks are set off from the castle, revellers can expect to be amazed from the street just as well as those in the gardens. Equally Castle Street will offer a wider avenue to sit or stand in to see the show.

Similarly, those on the Mound will also be offered relatively unobstructed views from an elevated height - although might struggle to hear any of the music.

If you fancy a pint before the show, the Grassmarket might be for you. Enjoy one of the venues around the square before setting up shop at one of the benches to enjoy the show.

Castle Terrace will offer you side on views of the firework display, and solitude away from the more typically busy areas of the city. Sit on the small stone wall or closer up near the car park for some slightly obstructed views of the show.