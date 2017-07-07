Search

10 of the most outrageously-titled Edinburgh Fringe shows

Reformed Whores - Marie Cecile Anderson, left, and Katy Frame - are bringing their outrageous show to Edinburgh this August. Picture: reformedwhores.com

Reformed Whores - Marie Cecile Anderson, left, and Katy Frame - are bringing their outrageous show to Edinburgh this August. Picture: reformedwhores.com

Share this article
0
Have your say

This is almost certainly NSFW.

Back to the top of the page