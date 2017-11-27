Dance review: Tango Moderno

THE show begins with an announcement: sadly Vincent Simone, one half of tonight’s star team, is injured and won’t be performing. Instead, says Flavia Cacace – his dance partner from Strictly Come Dancing days and beyond – she’ll be joined by 11th hour replacements Pascale La Rocca and Leonel Di Cocco.

Tango Moderno, Playhouse, Edinburgh ***

It’s a situation that would throw anyone, and yet this is the least of Tango Moderno’s worries. Cacace has always been a joy to watch, and tonight is no different. She floats and glides with La Rocca and Di Cocco just as beautifully as she does with Simone – he’s missed, but only just.

Had the whole show been confined to their routines, it would be a hit – backed as they are by strong live musicianship and powerhouse vocals. Alas, their whip-fast legs and passionate embraces are shoe-horned into a storyline that’s packed with lazy stereotypes.

Four men and four women look for love in a contemporary world, where swiping left or right on Tindr dictates who you might hook up with. It’s a scenario wide open for depicting 21 st century zeitgeist and diversity, but instead we find the women dressed in pinnies doing the cleaning while the men don DIY belts; everyone gets together with members of the opposite sex – except one dancer who leaves her man for a woman, but abandons her new-born twins in the process.

Add in a couple of ‘sex mad’ women whose behaviour, were the genders reversed, would be roundly condemned, and Tango Moderno doesn’t feel very ‘modern’ at all.

Kelly Apter