Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Transit

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Alongside the impressive array of tricks that Canadian circus company Flip FabriQue has to share with us, they like to build a world for the audience to join them in.

And in the case of new show Transit, the setting reflects the life they themselves lead, always on the move.

Flight announcements are called and the set is dominated by air cargo boxes, piled high to form a backdrop. One large container sits out front, for them to stand on, tip over perilously and, in the case of one performer, prop up with his incredibly strong legs while the others stand on it.

When their flight home is cancelled, the FabriQuers have to find a way to occupy themselves, and their boredom is our gain. Acrobatic tricks, fast-paced juggling with fluorescent tennis balls, an aerial display that’s filmed by the performer as he flies, and a remarkably skilful hula hoop routine all help them pass the time.

The diablo act in particular is one of the best I’ve seen – and grows stronger as the show progresses. Already managing to send three diablos into the air, spin round and catch them, performer Jérémie Arsenault tells us that if this was their last ever show together, he would attempt four. So when Jade Dussault announces she’s leaving the troupe to have a baby, he’s forced to come good on his claim – which he does, wonderfully.

Finally, as with previous FabriQue shows, Transit closes with a dynamic trampoline display that whips the crowd into a frenzy of excitement.

In the increasingly busy world of circus, this Quebec-based company is home to some of the best, with theatricality adding to the show but never taking the spotlight off the real story: their talent and skill as circus artistes.

