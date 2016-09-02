WIN tickets to see Mark Billingham & Peter Robinson at Bloody Scotland 2016

To mark the 5th anniversary of Bloody Scotland - Scotland’s International Crime Writing Festival which takes place in Stirling from 9-11 September scotsman.com will feature weekly ticket prizes to see some of the biggest names in crime writing who will be appearing at the festival.

Authors will include: Ian Rankin, Quintin Jardine, Val McDemid & Chris Brookmyre.

Plus,a great selection of 2 for 1 ticket deals to some of the must-see events at this year’s festival.

This week we have four pairs of tickets to be won to see Mark Billingham & Peter Robinson. Billingham’s latest novel Die of Shame is a break from his hugely successful Tom Thorne series. When a member of an addiction therapy group is murdered, it becomes clear one of the group was the killer. But how do you find truth in a circle of denial and deception? Peter Robinson is the creator of the bestselling Banks novels which have been made into the ITV series starring Stephen Tompkinson. The latest, When the Music’s Over, sees Banks investigate a sex abuse claim against a veteran entertainer

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to attend this event simply - CLICK HERE

Plus, here’s a great selection of 2 for 1 ticket deals to some of the must-see events at this year’s festival

Bloody Scotland 2 for 1 tickets:

Neil MacKay & Alexandra Sokoloff - two authors whose crime novels cross into the horror genre. Sokoloff was described by the New York Times “as a daughter of Mary Shelly” and Mackay’s book The Wolf Trial is based on the first documented account of a serial killer - who was tried as a werewolf.

The Dying of the Light - award-winning author Alex Gray leads a discussion on end of life planning which features in her new book The Darkest Goodbye.

Stuart MacBride & Caro Ramsay - number one bestseller MacBride discusses his latest novel In the Cold Ground. Ramsay talks about Rat Run the seventh of her brilliant Anderson & Costello novels.

Nicci French - 8 million novels worldwide under their Nicci French pseudonym will be in Stirling to talk about their new collaboration Saturday Requiem

Eva Dolan, Mari Hannah & Ben McPherson - trio of rising stars discuss their critically-acclaimed work.

Spies Like Us - award-winning author Charles Cumming, Alan Judd, former soldier and diplomat turned writer and Aly Monroe, critically-acclaimed creator of the Peter Cotton books discuss their work against the backdrop of global espionage.

Sex and the Internet - Helen Fitzgerald’s brilliant novel Viral discusses the pitfalls of sex in the internet age with Scottish-based Brooke Magnanti, author of The Intimate Adventures of a London Call Girl.

Go to: www.bloodyscotland.com select your event, number of tickets and then enter the promotion code: BSMAN when prompted.

For more information about Bloody Scotland 2016 visit: www.bloodyscotland.com

Terms and conditions:

The prizes are as stated and there is no alternative. All prizes are non-transferable. Winners will be required to collect their tickets in person from the box office prior to the event. The Editor’s decision is final in all matters. 2 for 1 tickets are subject to availability and are based on a full priced ticket. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount. Normal scotsman.com conditions apply.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY