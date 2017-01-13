Scots author Jenny Colgan quits Twitter after Nadiya Hussain backlash

Scottish ‘chick-lit’ author Jenny Colgan has deleted her Twitter account after a review she wrote of Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain’s debut novel received a fierce backlash.

The author, who writes popular romance books, as well as contributing to the Doctor Who novel series, wrote an article complaining about celebrities using ghost writers.

She asked of Hussain, who has had a successful career since appearing on the BBC1 baking show, “Does she really need to put her name to a novel, too, when there’s only so much shelf space to go around?”

Colgan, who is from Prestwick, South Ayrshire, also claimed the “main thrust” of Hussain’s novel ‘The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters’ is that “big noisy religious families are all more or less the same”

She also calls Hussain “greedy” for using a ghost writer to co-author her book.

Colgan’s comments were met with criticism on social media site Twitter, prompting her to delete her account,

Colgan received hundreds of negative tweets following the review, calling her “highly ignorant”, “awful” and “mean spirited”

Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat, wrote: “I think a book review should concentrate on the book, and not the image, culture, or celebrity status of the person behind the book.

“Muslim women have little enough of a platform. They do not need to hear that one of the few Muslim women on TV is “taking up too much space.”

Jim Martin, a publisher at Bloomsbury books, wrote: “What a nasty little piece. Surprising that Jenny Colgan, while accusing Nadiya of being ‘greedy’, has no concept of agents, or what they do.”

Journalist Philip Ellis blasted: “This entire review is based on the premise that you can’t like baking AND books.

“If you’re going to rail against ghostwritten novels with celebrity names on them, why not start with Katie Price or Zoella?

“Novels are not textbooks. If you don’t know a thing about British Muslims that is not the fault of any author.”

Writer Kirsty Stricklan added: “‘There is only so much shelf space to go around’ What a bizarre, mean-spirited ‘review.”

But fellow Scottish author and journalist, Muriel Gray defended Colgan, writing: “Has the world gone completely bat***t crazy? Who in their right mind would hound the gentle, kind funny Jenny Colgan off Twitter and why!??”