Scotland Street: A perfect boy

On the day of the resolution of what Matthew came to call, with good-natured self-mockery, l’affaire Patterson Cowie, the new au pair boy was due to start at Nine Mile Burn. The business with Mrs Patterson Cowie had been traumatic,

but had eventually been settled over a cup of coffee in Big Lou’s once Matthew had apologised to the retired teacher. His apology had been graciously accepted and Mrs Patterson Cowie had then telephoned Gayfield Square Police Station, to be put through automatically to a police call centre on the island of Barra. Speaking to a recording device, she had explained that the search for the young man who had knocked her over in the bookshop could now be called off. “All a misunderstanding,” she said. “I’ve had a perfectly good apology from him and have discovered, incidentally, that he is a former pupil of mine and therefore a Watsonian. That’s quite enough for me.”

Matthew had been immensely relieved. “It was awful being wanted by the police,” he confided. “I felt so furtive in everything I did.”

“It’s all over,” said Mrs Patterson Cowie. “But to get back to that book … I really had no time for it, you know. I can’t understand what people saw in it.”

“Perhaps they saw that other people were reading it,” suggested Matthew. “Perhaps that was enough. An immoral panic, perhaps.”

“Possibly,” said Mrs Patterson Cowie. “But let’s not dwell on such things; tell me, Matthew, are you attending Watsonian meetings regularly? You should, you know.”

Matthew promised to do his best. He would have agreed to do anything for Mrs Patterson Cowie now, who by her generosity and forgiveness had taken such a weight off his shoulders.

He returned early to the house at Nine Mile Burn, as he and Elspeth had agreed with the Duke of Johannesburg that he would bring his nephew around at five in the evening, to get settled in to his new position as au pair assistant to Elspeth. They had not interviewed this young man, who was called James, and had taken him purely on the Duke’s recommendation, so desperate was Elspeth for help.

They waited in the kitchen, nervously sipping at mugs of tea.

“I hope we like him,” Elspeth said, and then immediately reassured herself by adding, “Of course we shall. The Duke spoke so highly of him, but I suppose one would speak highly of one’s nephew …” And reassured herself again with, “But then it would be terribly embarrassing for him if he recommended a dud, he being a sort of neighbour, and people would talk. No, he’ll be fine – I’m sure of it.”

“Just calm down,” said Matthew. “He’ll be fine – he really will.”

They watched as the Duke’s unusual-looking car made its way up the drive, disappearing into cover of the rhododendron bushes before re-emerging a few moments later. Their first sight of James was when he emerged with the Duke from the back seat. They watched as the Duke straightened the young man’s collar, brushed his shoulders in an avuncular fashion, and then led him towards the front door.

Introductions were made in the small entrance hall. Elspeth glanced at James as the Duke introduced him, and then she glanced again. Beautiful, she thought. And then she found herself thinking, Too good to be true.

Matthew smiled at the young man. He thought, Honest. And then he thought, He’s not going to stay. Why should he?

“Would you like a cup of tea?” asked Elspeth brightly. “Then we can bring the boys in. They’re in the playroom – go and check on them, Matthew.”

Matthew left Elspeth to lead the guests into the kitchen.

“Young James has just had his exam results,” said the Duke. “Tell them, James.”

The young man blushed. “They were all right.”

“Just all right!” exclaimed the Duke. “They were stellar, James. No false modesty.”

Perhaps it’s real modesty, thought Elspeth.

“Go on, James,” urged the Duke. “All As – every one of them. All starred.”

James blushed a deeper red. “Lots of people get As,” he said.

“Not in my day,” said the Duke. “The highest mark I got was C.”

“But Uncle,” said James, “To get a C in those days counted for something.”

The Duke smiled. “You’re very tactful.”

“And now?” asked Elspeth. “What are your plans … I mean, after here?”

Before James could answer, the door opened and Matthew returned, accompanied by the triplets.

“This is Tobermory,” said Matthew, pointing to one of the boys.

“No,” said Elspeth quietly. “That’s Fergus. This one is Tobermory. And this is Rognvald.”

The three toddlers stared at James.

“Hello boys,” said the young man

“They can’t actually talk yet,” said Matthew. “They’re only fifteen months.”

“They’re very well-behaved,” said Elspeth quickly. “You’ll have no trouble with them.”

James turned to address the Duke. “You didn’t tell me about them, Uncle,” he said. There was more surprise than reproach in his voice.

The Duke brushed off the comment. “Oh, I thought I mentioned them.” And then he added, as if by way of explanation – as if one might easily miss three such young infants. “They’re very small, of course.”

“No,” said James. “You didn’t mention them.”

“Well, there we are,” said the Duke breezily. “You’ll get on fine. They’re grand wee boys.”

With James delivered and his suitcase being retrieved from the car, the Duke said goodbye to Matthew and Elspeth. He was driving himself on this occasion, Padruig, his driver, being away speaking Gaelic somewhere.

“You’ll find this young man no trouble at all,” the Duke said to Matthew. “Young people these days – well, you know what they’re like, but James is quite different.” He paused for a few moments before continuing, “In fact, I’m prepared to guarantee him, so to speak. If you have the slightest concerns – the slightest – I shall cover the cost of a replacement. You have my word on that.”

“There’s no need,” said Matthew.

“But I want you to know how much confidence I have in him,” said the Duke. “Please – I insist.”

Matthew shrugged. “If you really want to – but I’m sure he’s going to be fine.”

“Of course,” the Duke continued, “James has his little ways. But then, which one of us doesn’t?”