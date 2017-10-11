Saltire Literary Awards nominees revealed

Have your say

James Kelman, Bernard MacLaverty, Angus Peter Campbell, Denise Mina, James Donald and John Burnside are in the running for Scotland’s flagship literary honours.

They will be competing for the Scottish Fiction Book of the Year prize in the annual Saltire Literary Awards next month.

Burnside, a novelist and poet, is also a contender for the Scottish Poetry Book of the Year honour at the event, which sees one title also named Scottish Book of the Year.

Other poets in contention for the prize include Thomas A. Clark, Em Strang, Pippa Little, David Kinloch and Richard Price.

Nominees for the best first book honour include Ever Dundas, Kate Hunter, Sandra Ireland, Ross Sayer and Daniel Shand.

Books devoted to historic maps of Scotland, the country’s Muslim communities, 500 years of Gaelic poetry and Robert Burns are also in contention for honours.

Sarah Mason, programme director of the Saltire Society, which organises the awards, said: “As always with the Saltire Literary Awards, the sheer scale, diversity and excellence within the shortlists exemplify the best in Scotland’s literary sphere.

“The awards have a proud history of celebrating and bringing wider attention to excellence in all literary forms.”

The winners of the Saltire Literary Awards will be announced on St Andrew’s Day.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Saltire Society Scottish Fiction Book of the Year Award, sponsored by Creative Scotland

·Ashland and Vine by John Burnside, published by Jonathan Cape

·Memory and Straw by Angus Peter Campbell, published by Luath

·Midwinter Break by Bernard MacLaverty, published by Jonathan Cape

·Dalila by Jason Donald, published by Jonathan Cape

·The Long Drop by Denise Mina, published by Harvill Secker

·That was a Shiver and Other Stories by James Kelman, published by Canongate

Saltire Society Scottish Non-Fiction Book of the Year Award

·Al Britannia, My Country: A Journey Through Muslim Britain by James Ferguson, published by Transworld Publishers

·Scotland: Mapping the Islands edited by Christopher Fleet, Charles W.J. Withers, and Margaret Wilkes published by Birlinn

· Love of Country by Madeleine Bunting published by Granta Books

·Border: A Journey to the Edge of Europe by Kapka Kassabova, published by Granta Books

·Waypoints: Seascapes and Stories of Scotland’s West Coast by ian Stephen, published by Bloomsbury

·The Passion of Harry Bingo: Further Dispatches from Unreported Scotland by Peter Ross published by Sandstone Press Ltd

Saltire Society Scottish Research Book of the Year Award, sponsored by the National Library of Scotland

·The Campbells of the Ark: Men of Argyll in 1745 (Vol I and II) by Ronald Black published by John Donald (Birlinn Ltd)

·Muslims in Scotland: The Making of Community in a Post-9/11 World by Stefano Bonino published by Edinburgh University Press

·History as Theatrical Metaphor by Ian Brown published by Palgrave Macmillan

·The Light Blue Book: 500 Years of Gaelic Love and Transgressive Verse Edited by Peter Mackay & Iain MacPherson, published by Luath

·Immortal Memory: Burns and the Scottish People by Christopher Whatley, published by John Donald (Birlinn Ltd)

Saltire Society Scottish Poetry Book of the Year Award

·Still Life With Feeding Snake by John Burnside, published by Jonathan Cape

·Farm by the Shore by Thomas A. Clark, published by Carcanet

·Bird-Woman by Em Strang, published by Shearsman

·Twist by Pippa Little, published by Arc

·In Search of Dustie-Fute by David Kinloch, published by Carcanet Press

· Moon for Sale by Richard Price, published by Carcanet

Saltire Society Scottish First Book of the Year Award

·Goblin by Ever Dundas, published by Freight Books

·The Case Room by Kate Hunter, published by Fledgling Press Ltd

·Beneath the Skin by Sandra Ireland, published by Polygon

·Language of my Choosing: A Creative Scots- Italian Memoir by Luath

·Mary’s the Name by Ross Sayer, published by Cranachan Publishing

·Fallow by Daniel Shand, published by Sandstone Press Ltd

Saltire Publisher of the Year Award

·404 Ink

·BHP Comics

·Birlinn

·Canongate

·Handspring

·Vagabond Voices