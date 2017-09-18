Robert Burns’ place of burial targeted by vandals

The burial place of Scotland’s national bard Robert Burns has been targeted by vandals.

A number of places at St Michael’s Churchyard in Dumfries were tagged with paint in the incident.

The spree is believed to have taken place during the early hours of Monday morning.

It saw gravestones, the church doors and Burns mausoleum all defaced.

PC Christopher Trosh at Dumfries said: “This appears to be a case of wanton vandalism on what after all is a sacred place.

“We have information that a person was in the church yard at around 1.43am this morning, spending some time there.

“We are examining the ‘tag’ of the graffiti and would ask that anyone who can help us identify the person responsible get in touch with us at Dumfries on the 101 number, or if they want to remain anonymous then through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

