Piers Morgan calls JK Rowling ‘lying hypocrite’ over Trump tweets

Piers Morgan has called JK Rowling “a shameless, lying hypocrite” on Twitter following the author’s tweets about US President Donald Trump’s alleged refusal to shake a disabled child’s hand.

Footage emerged on social media on Friday appearing to show Mr Trump ignoring a child in a wheelchair, prompting the author to send a series of critical tweets, calling the president a “monster of narcissism”.

However, another clip showed Mr Trump leaning down towards the child and speaking to him, while the Monty’s mother, Marjorie Kelly Weer, took to Facebook to confirm that the president did not ignore her son.

She wrote: “Uummmmm....If someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand (1. He.s 3 and hand shaking is not his thing, 2. he was showing off his newly acquired secret service patch). Thanks.”

Piers Morgan criticised Rowling for lying and neither deleting the tweets and apologising.

The Harry Potter author wrote on her social media account which has more than 11 million followers about Mr Trump and her own experience.

Piers Morgan has hit out at JK Rowling. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She posted: “Trump imitated a disabled reporter. Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition.

“This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump.

“My mother used a wheelchair. I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it.

“So, yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child’s head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw.

“That man occupies the most powerful office in the free world and his daily outrages against civilised norms are having a corrosive effect.

“How stunning, and how horrible, that Trump cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President.”

The following day Morgan replied to Rowling telling her to “delete these lies” before calling her “a shameless, lying hypocrite”.

Morgan has continued with his requests for Rowling to remove the tweets today.