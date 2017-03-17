Ian Rankin reveals line-up for 'RebusFest' event

Ian Rankin is set to quiz his own fans on their knowledge of Inspector Rebus as part of a festival being staged in Edinburgh to mark the 30th anniversary of the character.

A concert inspired by the grizzled detective’s favourite music, a masterclass with the author into “what makes Rebus tick” and crime-writing workshops have been lined up for his devotees.

Real-life experts will also offer insights into modern-day police investigations as part of the three-day event, which runs from 30 June till 2 July.

The Fife-born author has joined forces with his publisher, Orion, the Nationial Museum of Scotland, the city’s book and film festivals, and the Edinburgh City of Literature Trust to stage “RebusFest,” which is expected to bring fans from around the world to the city.

The author instigated the festival to mark the anniversary of the first novel, Knots and Crosses, as he has decided against writing a new book this year.

A special 30th anniversary exhibition is being created for the Writers’ Museum, the Old Town attraction normally devoted to the world of Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson.

The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh hotel, better known as “the Caley,” which features in many of the Rebus novels, will be hosting the festival quiz - So You Think You Know Rebus - as well as a masterclass in Highland Park whisky, one of Rebus’s favourite tipples.

The relationship between Rebus and music will be explored in an event at the Queen’s Hall, while the Filmhouse cinema will screen Reichenbach Falls, a BBC thriller inspired by a Rankin short story.

The museum will be hosting a talk on the famous “Arthur’s Seat Coffins,” which inspired one of the best-known Rebus stories, The Falls, and is also creating a “noir trail” of mysterious and murderous objects in its collection.

Rankin said: “It's hard for me to believe that it's been 30 years since John Rebus first appeared between the pages of a book.

"For someone who was only supposed to exist in a single novel, his tenacity has surprised even me.

"But readers have grown to love him, irascible and bull-headed as he often is. It's a joy for me to be celebrating his life so far in the form of his very own festival. What he would make of it, only he knows."

Rankin, who launched the 21st instalment in the series, Rather Be The Devil, in November, had previously warned fans not to expect a new novel during the 30th anniversary year.

The festival will be taking place in the midst of a hectic touring schedule, which will take the author to Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia this year.

Rebus appeared to have worked on his final case in the 2007 novel Exit Music, set during his final days as a working detective.

But the character has been called out of retirement four times since then by Rankin, including the most recent novel, which saw him face up to arch-nemesis “Big Ger” Cafferty once again.

Appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August, Rankin warned fans that “the clock is ticking big time” for the character.

He said: “There’s only so much I can do with him. I can’t believe in him as a private eye. I could go back in time. I could do early books, but I’d have to do historical research, which is boring. I could stop the clock. I’ve already slowed it down quite considerably.

"Any keen-eyed reader would go back to the first Rebus novel, see that he was 40 and think he is 70 now. But, in fact, he’s only about 65. Even at that, he’s still got mortality.”

However in a BBC Scotland interview in October, Rankin said of Rebus: “I cannot imagine bumping him off.”