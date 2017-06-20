Festival review: The Borders Book Festival

This was how it should be all the time. Heat hanging over the Eildons almost as if it was going to stay there. The staff opening up all the side panels in the packed marquees in Harmony House Gardens. The grass warm, the stones hot, the ice cream queues long, the craft beer tent busy but oddly civilised. And all around, Melrose going quietly Med. Take the standing ovation for Judy Murray on Friday. Borderers aren’t normally given to such hot flushes of appreciation. In all the 13 other Borders Book Festivals Alistair Moffat has organised, it never happened. On the 14th it did. Why? Was it really just the weather mellowing Melrose? Actually no. Because what the audience saw in Murray was someone who was possibly more open and charming than they had imagined but who had faced greater obstacles in getting support for her sons than they had realised.

The Borders Book Festival

Harmony House, Melrose

After Andy won the US Juniors, she thought this might change. Surely now Sport Scotland would support him? No, they told her. If he won the US Open, maybe. Which, as she pointed out with a judicious use of f-words, was rather putting the cart before the horse.

Festival director Moffat rated Friday night’s events – Murray was sandwiched between top-form Melvyn Bragg and the sweeping political tour d’horizon of Allan Little’s inaugural Brewin Dolphin lecture – as his festival’s best ever, but there’s a good case to be made for Saturday night too.

Take John Cleese. At this stage in his career, he could have coasted it with few tales out of school about the Pythons and reheated memories A Fish Called Wanda. Instead, interviewed by Rory Bremner, we got something altogether more interesting. One thing that emerged clearly was a sense of the fear of failure that drives his perfectionism as a performer.

He worked assiduously on his performances for precisely the same reason that Glenda Jackson rehearsed for Morecambe and Wise harder than anything she’d done in her life. “Because when it’s good, when you can play within that rigid framework. That’s when it flies.”

Too many comedy writers bolt on jokes without thinking about plot, he said. For Faulty Towers, he and Connie Booth didn’t write a word until they had an inherently funny situation. And what was funny? Well, incomprehension always worked for him – that explains much of Manuel – and so did ineffectual rage. Which is almost all of Basil. None of his writing worked until it became obsessive.

Bremner was on fine form in his own event afterwards. “Theresa May has two years,” he said, “to reach a deal with …the DUP. The future’s bright, the future’s Orange, and HS2 is now going to run from Belfast to Carrickfergus.”

He forgot to give us his Jeremy Corbyn, relies heavily on his Boris, gave an excellent Nick Robinson and a freely flowing Trump, while giving his usual lament about the facelessness of so many of today’s politicians.

Which is probably the wrong time to mention Michael Moore and Douglas Alexander. Actually, they’re quite an impressive double act these days: both former Scottish Secretaries, both sons of the manse, both lost their seats two years ago, and both stood in at Melrose when Gordon Brown cancelled last year in the wake of Jo Cox’s murder (when both, as we now know, were spectacularly wrong about the referendum result the following week and the election of President Trump).

Their excuse? The crash of 2008, says Alexander, will come to be seen as one of those years, like 1945 and 1989, in which the world flipped on its axis. Neither, though, was the day’s real star. It wasn’t Ben Macintyre, who competently trotted through his history of the SAS in the Second World War, or Private Eye co-founder Richard Ingrams, with a fond look back at Ludovic Kennedy’s work exposing miscarriages of justice. No, the other star of the weekend was either Sebastian Barry, for winning the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction again. Or the Duke of Buccleuch, who co-founded the prize and presented him with it for Days Without End. And who – to the audience’s delight – turned out to be a spellbinding reader of extracts from shortlisted authors too.