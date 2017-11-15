Book review: First Person, by Richard Flanagan

Some novelists are “putters-in”, others “takers-out”. The former drench you with incident and information, and work on a big canvas; the latter value economy, both of words and effects. The alert reader, noting the word “drench”, will recognise which I prefer. That said, many great novelists belong to the former category. Richard Flanagan, winner of the Booker Prize three years ago, has been called “Australia’s greatest living novelist,” and he is very obviously a putter-in. First Person is a rambling, garrulous novel, telling a story which a different sort of writer, Ron Rash for example, might have written at a third of the length. In this he resembles Jonathan Franzen, and, like Franzen, lavish praise and big sales have been his reward.

The outline of the story is simple. A young writer living in Tasmania is struggling to write his novel. He is poor, has a wife and young daughter, and there are twins on the way. He supports himself with odd jobs. Suddenly a publisher makes him a proposition: $10,000 to ghost-write the autobiography of Australia’s most famous con-man, a swindler on a mammoth scale, who is awaiting sentence and an unavoidable long prison sentence for his crimes. He owes the offer which, high-mindedly, for he is a very serious writer, he is tempted to reject, to his closest friend from boyhood, Ray; a wild man who has acted as the con-man’s gofer and trouble-shooter. Of course he accepts; whatever his reservations it’s money he can’t afford to turn down.

The enterprise is difficult. The con-man, Siegfried “Ziggy” Heidl, an Australian who speaks with a German accent, is difficult. He is more than difficult. On the one had he wants the book written – because he needs the payment promised in the contract. On the other hand he is quite uncooperative. He says he remembers nothing about his childhood or adolescence. If he produces what seems to be a fact, he retracts it almost at once. There are no true facts, merely stories, and he won’t even tell the stories. It’s an impossible job, but the publisher is eager and demanding. There’s nice comedy in his exchanges with the narrator.

Ray warns the narrator not to let Ziggy into his life: tell him nothing about your family. He’ll try to take you over. Ziggy is a sponge. He soaks people up. He’s dangerous. But it’s difficult to follow this advice. Ziggy, the supreme con-man, is a solipsist for whom nothing beyond himself is real, and who will even question or deny his own reality.

The question of reality is at the heart of the novel. It is, very evidently, a novel of our time, a 21st century novel which recognises that in the age of the internet reality is no longer objective; it is whatever you choose it to be. Ziggy is an emblematic figure. In a world in which governments and banks invent money out of nothing, what’s the difference between them and the con-man who fleeces them? Was the money he stole ever real? What is fact? What is fiction? Are they both fakes? It’s suitable that the narrator, when he comes to recall his relationship with Ziggy and its terrible denouement, should no longer be writing novels but producing that most popular fake, Reality TV, where what purports to be real is determined in the cutting-room.

There’s some wonderful writing about Tasmania and the wild kayaking exploits which the narrator and Ray enjoyed, at the risk of their lives, in their youth. There is some very fine descriptive writing and narrative passages that go with a swing. There’s the sadness of lives gone wrong or torn apart, the desolation that is the consequence of family break-up. Yet the strength of the novel rests in its mordant intelligence, in its recognition that the world today is essentially Ziggy’s, one of make-believe and denial. If you can’t quite believe in Ziggy, this is because Flanagan presents him as the faceless face of a world given over to self-invention and fantasy. So it’s an absorbing novel, intermittently very enjoyable too. Yet I can’t avoid the thought that it would have been a better one of Flanagan had taken more out and stuffed less in.

*First Person by Richard Flanagan, Chatto & Windus, 392pp, £18.99