44 Scotland Street: Who was Homer?

The Duke of Johannesburg continued. “I mentioned my lack of Greek?”

Matthew nodded. “I didn’t learn it either. We could do it at the Edinburgh Academy, but I didn’t. I did art instead. But there was definitely Greek being taught – there are Greek inscriptions in the stonework.”

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

The Duke shook his head. “It’s a pity, isn’t it? As you go through life you realise what gaps there are in your education. Mine had major gaps, as I suppose just about everybody’s did – unless you were very lucky.” He paused. “Did I tell you about the prep school I went to?”

“No, not that I recall.”

“Well,” said the Duke, “In those days it was rather more common for really quite young children to be sent off to boarding school. I have no time for that – it’s a ridiculous, absurd thing to do – but it happened. Can you imagine it? Seven, or whatever? Being packed off, sent away from home, to some distant place? It’s inhuman.”

“I don’t like the idea of it,” said Matthew.

‘I was put in a dorm with a lot of other seven-year-olds and we cried our eyes out for days. Then someone said, No use crying, might as well get on with it. That’s been my motto ever since’

“What’s the point of having children if you’re not going to live with them?” asked the Duke.

“Precisely,” agreed Matthew. “I’ve often thought of the psychological damage done to those poor children. The maternal deprivation.”

“The world was very cruel,” said the Duke. “Positively Dickensian. But be that as it may, it happened to me. I was sent to a place down in Dumfriesshire. It’s long since closed. A small place that you could easily miss if you drove past too fast. In fact, people used to say that some boys never actually got to the school – their parents took them down but couldn’t actually find it, and so drove back to Edinburgh or Glasgow and put them into schools there. I’m not sure if it’s true, but it’s a nice story.

“We found it and I was dumped there and put in a dorm with a lot of other boys, and we all cried our eyes out for days. Then somebody said, ‘No use crying, may as well get on with it’ and we did. I’ve actually used that as my motto for life, you know: No use crying, may as well get on with it.

“I spent four years at that school you know, Matthew, and I sometimes reflect on what I learned. And you know what? I can’t recall a single thing they taught me – not a single thing, except for one thing. We had this teacher there – he was my form master – who had made special study of the Boer War. He’d actually written a book on it – probably published it himself – called The Boer War Reconsidered. The school was very proud of the fact that one of the staff had written a book – the rest of them having not much more than a DipEd from Jordanhill, if that. So they put it in the brochure and described him as a ground-breaking historian.

“Well that was all very well, but the fact of the matter is that all he ever taught us was the Boer War. We had the Boer War in the morning, and then again in the afternoon. Every day for four years. That was it. It was very tedious. And then I came to school in Edinburgh and I learned about the French Revolution. Still, there we are, Matthew – none of us knows quite as much as we might like. And so, I can’t read classical Greek, nor modern Greek, for that matter. Not even the alphabet. I can start, of course: Alpha, Beta, Gamma … then it gets a bit hazy.”

Matthew sighed. “Me too. I wish I could read Homer in the original.”

The Duke agreed. “A great regret, that.”

Matthew thought of something. “You know, I used to think of Homer as a person.”

“Most people do,” said the Duke. “Wasn’t he?”

Matthew had chanced upon Adam Nicolson’s The Mighty Dead. “I used to think he was. I remember seeing a bust of Homer in the Louvre. He had a rather long face, a flowing beard, and some very poetic-looking curls.”

“But how could one tell?” asked the Duke.

“They couldn’t. This one was based on a Roman copy of a Greek original. But even that original was made long after the poet died – if he existed, of course. One has to exist first to die.”

“So, nobody knows what he looked like?”

“No, and the point is that The Iliad and The Odyssey are ancient, traditional stories rather than the work of one hand. There may have been somebody who gathered them, so to speak, and that might have been the person we refer to as Homer, but it’s all shrouded in the mists of …”

“ …Of antiquity,” supplied the Duke. “The mists of antiquity are a lovely notion, aren’t they? I can just see them rolling in, coming off the Firth of Forth, covering the low plains of East Lothian, and people, seeing them, would say, Oh, my goodness, here come those mists of antiquity again, it’s going to be a cold day!”

Matthew stared at the Duke, who smiled blandly. “Like the waters of oblivion,” he said.

“Don’t swim,” said the Duke. “Rip tides there.”

“Hah!” said Matthew. “And the grapes of wrath?”

“I looked for them in the supermarket,” said the Duke, laughing. “Nowhere to be seen. On order, they said.” He paused. “Seriously though: Homer – I’m dismayed to find I never knew he didn’t exist.”

“Not only that,” said Matthew, “but there are theories that he was a woman. I came across a book that makes a case for that – the author says that there is a very clear feminine sensitivity at work in the poems. He makes quite a strong case.”

“Interesting,” said the Duke. “And are there those who say that Jane Austen was a man?”

“If you look hard enough you’ll find somebody who says just about anything. Including …” Matthew searched the recesses of his memory. “Yes, there’s an Italian scholar, believe it or not, who argues that the Iliad and the Odyssey don’t belong in Greece at all, but actually come from the Baltic. He’s looked at the geography of the whole thing and finds that it fits the Baltic perfectly, whereas it doesn’t really square up when applied to Greek geography.”

“Tot homines, tot sententiae!” exclaimed the Duke.

“You said you didn’t know much Latin,” Matthew pointed out.

“Don’t assume that people always know the meaning of what they say,” the Duke confessed.