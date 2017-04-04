44 Scotland Street: We stole it

While Stuart and Irene were at dinner at the VinCaffè, out at Nine Mile Burn, on the road to Biggar, Matthew and Elspeth were entertaining their neighbour, the Duke of Johannesburg, the former owner of the house in which they now lived, his own seat being Single Malt House, a converted farmhouse.

Although the Duke described his house in those terms, he was not quite sure what it had been converted from or into.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

“Lots of people live in a converted something-or-other,” he once observed to Matthew, “but what exactly the converted doo-dah has been converted into may not be entirely clear – as I myself am being right at the moment.”

Matthew tried to be helpful. “I think it means that the house has stopped being one thing and has become another. So a converted garage means it used to be a garage and now it’s … well, whatever it’s being used as.”

This reminded the Duke of something. “My friend, Paddy Auchtermuchty …”

Matthew interrupted him. “The Earl of Auchtermuchty?”

We Scots like to say that the British Empire was nothing to do with us and that it was all the doing of the English, but my goodness, who do we think we’re fooling?

The Duke laughed. “Well, I suppose he is. I find it very difficult to think of him as that. Personally, I think he’s a little bit on the bogus side, rather like myself. But the Lord Lyon appears to recognise him as the real thing, although Lords Lyon, like anybody else, can make mistakes.” He became thoughtful. “The criterion for membership of that particular slice of Scottish society, as far as I can work out, is that your ancestors bumped off more people than other people’s ancestors, or pinched more land than others. Not something to be terribly proud of, I would have thought.”

Matthew hesitated. The Duke was a very relaxed and agreeable man, and he felt that he could speak frankly to him; but he must have been sensitive about something. “Whereas, you’re not tainted by any of that?”

The Duke did not take offence. “Oh, heavens no. You know our story already, I believe – it’s pretty much an open secret. My grandfather – or it might have been my father, I’m a bit hazy on these details – promised to do the government of the time some sort of favour. Anyway, those chaps down in government said ‘Jolly good, roll it on and we’ll make you a duke or something like that.’ They may not actually have said duke – it may have been something a bit less impressive – an MBE, perhaps, not that there’s anything wrong with an MBE. But, of course, they didn’t really mean it because you know how these chaps are – they say whatever comes into their mind as long as they think it will please the voters and then … Well, they break their promises. That’s what they do with their manifesto promises, you know. So when push came to shove, they denied all knowledge of the bargain.”

“The old man was pretty furious and said that he was entitled to the dukedom, or whatever it was that he had been promised, and so we just assumed the title. And without stealing anybody’s cattle or land, or slitting anybody’s throats! Rather good performance on our part, I’d say.”

The Duke was warming to his theme. “Of course, Paddy Auchtermuchty’s people were a bit run-down – rather on their uppers, truth be told. Angus Auchtermuchty, who was Paddy’s father, or possibly grandfather – who knows? – went out to Kenya when it was the sort of thing people did. We Scots like to say that the British Empire was nothing to do with us and that it was all the doing of the English, but my goodness, who do we think we’re fooling?” The Duke shook his head in wonderment. “Ourselves, of course. We tell that to ourselves in the same way as we make these claims about our educational system – which is rapidly declining – and feel all warm inside. Wha’s like us, Matthew? Anyway, we were completely implicated in the British Empire, and it wasn’t just in the engine rooms or the plantations, or whatever, it was actually governing great chunks of it. We were one hundred per cent involved, and then we say, ‘But oh, we were different …’ We weren’t.”

“The Auchtermuchties had a farm in Kenya. Now you don’t get land in Kenya, or anywhere else for that matter, without taking it from somebody, and so let’s have none of that nonsense. We stole it. We took vast chunks of land all over the globe. Stuck up a flag and that was it. Have you heard of terra nullius, Matthew? Complete nonsense. I’m not exactly sure what it means, of course, but I’ve got a Latin dictionary somewhere in the house and I’m going to look it up one of these days.”

“I sometimes wish I had a bit more Latin than I do – and also a bit of Greek. I never had the chance to learn Greek, you know, Matthew. There was this chap appointed to teach Greek when I was at school, but he didn’t last long. A rather portly man with a moustache, as I recall, who looked a bit furtive, as these chaps often do. I think it was only a day or two before they took him away. Some of the boys said that he was put in Carstairs, but one fellow said he had seen him in Glasgow when they went to have dinner in Rogano with his parents. He said he was there, as large as life, tucking into a fish supper and reading the Dundee Courier, of all things.”

“Anyway, Matthew, back to Kenya and Angus Auchtermuchty: there he was growing coffee but probably not doing it terribly well. Somebody said that he tried to grow decaffeinated coffee – that he had a decaffeinated coffee estate – and that this was the flaw in the business plan. People in those days liked a real jolt when they drank a cup of coffee – it was said to wake them up, and they weren’t as interested in decaffeinated coffee as they are today. So he pretty much failed and lost what little money he had.

“Yet he had a good time, by all accounts, and ran around with that Happy Valley crowd, you know the ones who were always shooting one another. Terrible business. You’d go out for dinner with that bunch and fully expect that one of the guests would get shot during the course of the evening. That happened to poor old Errol, didn’t it? Got shot after the pudding was served. Dreadful for everybody, but particularly him. Some of those people, Matthew, were real shockers. Not him, of course, rest his soul, but some of the others. There was that woman for instance, I forget her name, but you know what they said about her? Apparently, she went out for her honeymoon on the boat to Mombasa or wherever and on the way, on her actual honeymoon, Matthew, she had an affair with some young man she met on the boat. On her honeymoon! That takes some doing, Matthew, to have an affair on your honeymoon. They don’t make them like that these days, do they?”

Matthew looked doubtful. “I wouldn’t be so sure,” he said.