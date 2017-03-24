44 Scotland Street: Waiting for Godot

It was unusual for Stuart and Irene Pollock to go out to dinner.

In fact, as Stuart made his way home from work that evening, he tried to remember the last occasion on which they had gone out together – and initially failed. It was only when he was walking the last few hundred yards through Drummond Place that he remembered their dinner together, shortly before the birth of Ulysses. It had not been a success: they had gone to an Italian restaurant that had recently attracted good reviews but where, at an early stage of proceedings, Irene had fallen out with the waiter. This was a result of her correcting his pronunciation of some of the specials on offer that night – an intervention that had not gone down well; and not surprisingly, as the waiter was Italian.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

Matters had not improved after that: waiters enjoy a very particular form of power, and are capable of revenge in more ways than one. Some of these acts of revenge may be overt – in the form of delaying service, with exquisite judgement as to the precise delay that can be achieved without causing diners to abandon their meal altogether – others may be more indirect: food may be over-salted between kitchen and table; may be put out to cool; orders may be so easily confused or deprived of a vital element. All of this falls short of that ultimate sanction at the waiter’s disposal – spitting in the soup. This is a sufficiently distasteful sanction to be vigorously denied by those who speak on behalf of waiters, but they all know that it occurs.

Since that outing, there had been very few occasions in their mutual social calendar. There had been one or two functions at the school, where they had joined other parents at school events of one sort or another, but these, too, had not been conspicuous successes. One of the school plays had in fact been chosen – and directed – by Irene: the class-two production of Waiting for Godot had not been well received, as Stuart had predicted as tactfully as he could. It was all very well for Irene to claim that she had rewritten Beckett’s script to make it more approachable for young actors, but Stuart felt there was a fundamental problem in choosing a play in which only two actors dominate the stage.

Irene had sighed. “But that, Stuart,” she said, “is the whole point about Godot. It’s very intense – even to the point of unbearability.”

“Yes,” said Stuart. “I find it unbearable. The whole second act is unbearable. It goes on and on – even your version, Irene, I’m afraid seems to go on and on.” Sensing her reaction, he quickly corrected himself. “I mean, it goes on and on a bit. Not all that much, I suppose, but I just wonder whether this is quite the right play for seven-year-olds. Just a thought, Irene.”

‘The whole second act of the play is unbearable. Beckett just goes and on,’ said Stuart. ‘I just wonder whether this is quite the right play for seven-year-olds. Just a thought, Irene’

Irene made a dismissive noise. It was one of those dismissive noises the French are so good at. They say pouf, or boeuf, or pah with such style that one can be under no illusions as to the fact that whatever is being dismissed is below contempt and certainly not worthy of explicit refutation.

“When I say it’s unbearable,” she explained, “I mean the tension is unbearable. That’s what makes it such a powerful piece of drama.”

So, Godot had been chosen and casting had begun. That proved to be a minefield – even if it was a minefield through which Irene sailed blissfully unaware of the dangers lurking below the surface. Miss Campbell, the class teacher, had willingly handed the class over to Irene towards the end of a school day, going off for a much-needed cup of tea in the staff room.

“Bertie’s mummy will be talking to you about this term’s exciting play,” she announced. “She will be what is called the director. Now, children, is there anybody who knows what a director does?”

Olive’s hand had gone up, and was with reluctance recognised by Miss Campbell. “Well, Olive, dear: tell us what a director does.”

“Orders people about,” said Olive.

“Hits them,” suggested Larch.

Miss Campbell smiled blithely. “Not quite. A director helps the actors to do what is required. The director gets the whole show going – like the conductor of an orchestra.”

With that established, she left the classroom, and Irene began to discuss the play.

“Waiting for Godot is by a very famous Irish writer called Samuel Beckett,” she said. “He wrote a lot in French, but we shall be doing the play in English, which is the only language that most of you speak – apart from Bertie, of course. It’s all about two men who are waiting to meet someone who is called Godot …”

Tofu’s hand went up. Irene did not like Tofu; she had never approved of him, suspecting him – correctly – of holding exactly those attitudes from which she wished to shield Bertie.

She made an effort to be polite. “Yes, Tofu, have you something to say about Beckett?”

“I’ll play him,” said Tofu. “I’ll be Godot.”

Irene hesitated. It was irresistible. What a delicious thought: Tofu waiting for his role and then discovering that Godot never comes. “What a good idea, Tofu. Yes, you can be Godot.”

Tofu sat back in his seat, smirking with self-satisfaction.

Olive did not approve. “That’s not fair, Mrs Pollock. Why should Tofu be Godot when there are lots of much better actors in the class? Bertie could be Godot.”

“Shut your face, Olive,” muttered Tofu.

“Did you hear what he said to me?” protested Olive.

“He told her to shut her face, Mrs Pollock,” chimed in Pansy. “He’s always telling people to shut their faces. He doesn’t deserve to be Godot.”

Perhaps he does, thought Irene. She pressed ahead regardless. “And there are two other very big roles: Estragon and Vladimir.”

“Stupid names,” said Larch.

Irene ignored this. “I think that Bertie should be Estragon.”

Bertie squirmed. He had been afraid that his mother would choose him; of course, she would. “Must I?” he said in a pleading tone. “Must I really?”

“He doesn’t want to do it,” crowed Olive. “Did you hear what he said, Mrs Pollock? Let me be Estragon.”

“That’s a boy’s name, stupid,” said Tofu. “Estragon’s a boy, isn’t he, Mrs Pollock?”

And so the casting had continued – as had the play. Unfortunately, the actual performance had not been a success, as only the parents of the children appearing in the play came, offence having been taken over the choice of a play with only two characters. Irene had at the last minute eliminated the minor characters from her script; this had led to a boycott by the other parents, and an audience consisting only of Stuart and Irene, and Hiawatha’s mother – Hiawatha having been cast as Vladimir.

“I thought that went remarkably well,” observed Irene as they made their way home after the performance.

Stuart was silent, as was Bertie.