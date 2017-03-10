44 Scotland Street: Tolerance and intolerance

Morrison said to Stuart, “How about going to the Old Chain Pier? We can talk more freely there.”

The Old Chain Pier was a well-known bar, perched on the shore at Newhaven, once festooned with old fishing floats and maritime paraphernalia.

Illusration: Iain McIntosh

They were sitting in the staff canteen at the time, and it was there, over a standard civil service lunch (healthy option) that Morrison had given the news to Stuart that he was on the shortlist for promotion

“No,” replied Morrison. “I don’t mean that we can’t talk, it’s just that … well, I detect a certain change in the atmosphere in this place recently. I don’t think we can speak quite as freely as we used to.”

Stuart raised an eyebrow. “You mean there’s less freedom of opinion?”

Morrison looked over his shoulder. “To an extent.” He hesitated. “And not just here. Everywhere.”

Liberty can drain away so slowly you mightn’t even notice. We lost freedom of speech some time ago. You can’t say what you think these days, can you? Or only about some things?

“You aren’t over-reacting, are you?”

Morrison shook his head. “Liberty can drain away very slowly. So slowly, in fact, that you may not even notice it. We lost freedom of speech some time ago. You can’t say what you think these days, can you? About some things – yes, but not everything. Far from it.”

Stuart considered this. “In some areas, perhaps. You certainly can’t insult others. You can’t whip up hostility against them.” He paused. “But isn’t that’s a good thing? Don’t you think it was about time people stopped demeaning people?”

Morrison stared at Stuart, as if weighing him up; as if uncertain whether to trust him. When he answered, he spoke cautiously. “I’m not suggesting it’s a good thing to demean people. What I’m worried about is the creation of a climate of fear – so that people feel they can’t say anything that might offend some group.”

“Give me an example,” said Stuart.

Morrison looked about him again. “All right,” he said, his voice lowered. “Let’s say you take the view that you shouldn’t be able to change the sex you’re born into. Let’s say you believe that people who have sex change operations are still men or women because that’s what they are chromosomally. Can you express that view?”

Stuart shrugged. “Yes, if that’s what you think. As far as I’m concerned, though, I see nothing wrong with sex change. People in that position feel very strongly about what they are. Why prevent them from living their lives as they want to?”

“That’s not the point,” said Morrison. “I happen to agree with you on that, but there are some who don’t. The point I’m making is this: should those who take a different view be allowed to express it?”

Stuart shrugged again. “Who’s stopping them? It’s not illegal to express an opinion on that.”

“Not yet,” said Morrison. “But you could lose your job if you did.”

“Oh, come on …”

“Or be crucified on the social media,” Morrison continued. “Or de-platformed, like Germaine Greer.”

“Well, I don’t condone that,” conceded Stuart. “But think what’s at stake here. In the past we’ve been so casual about hurting people, about allowing people to be disparaged because they’re different in some way. If you disparage people for what they are then you’re saying something about their nature, about who they are. You’re saying You don’t count as much as others because of what you are.” He paused. “And that’s pretty devastating, isn’t it?”

Morrison looked down at the floor. It seemed to Stuart that his friend looked rather ashamed of himself, and so he added, “Not that I think you’re saying any of that. It’s all a question of kindness, isn’t it? And you’re fundamentally kind.”

He sensed that something unexpectedly raw and difficult had opened up between them; a difference of opinion that went rather deep.

Morrison looked up. “Look, I don’t have any difficulty with people being whatever they happen to be. It’s not that at all. It’s just that I don’t like being told that I can’t express a view – or can’t even hold a view. And what about religion: what are we allowed to say about that?”

Stuart shrugged. “You can express a view if you want to. You can say that religious belief is a delusion – if that’s what you think. Nobody’s stopping you from saying that.”

“But I can’t sing certain songs?”

Stuart hesitated. “You mean The Sash my Father Wore?”

Morrison nodded.

“You shouldn’t sing that at a football match. No, you shouldn’t.”

Morrison sighed. “Well, there you are. We’ve now become a society that stops people singing the wrong songs.”

Stuart was reluctant to let that pass. “That’s not about religion, anyway. That’s all about group antagonisms. And why would you sing it? You’d sing it to taunt others. You’d sing it to encourage a bit of a rammy between Protestants and Catholics. You’d sing it to promote division and hatred.”

Morrison hesitated. “I wouldn’t sing it. And I don’t know the words anyway.”

Stuart began to hum the opening bar; then the words: “It’s old but it is beautiful …”

Morrison turned pale. “Sshh!’

“Don’t worry,” said Stuart, smiling. “I won’t sing it. But there are plenty of people who would. And they’d sing it to stir up trouble. They’d sing it to start a fight – and surely we’re entitled to say that we don’t want people fighting with one another.”

Morrison was silent. Then he said, “I wouldn’t want you to think I’m reactionary,” he said.

Stuart smiled. “Anything but that.”

“It’s just that I get the feeling,” Morrison continued, “that there’s an imposed consensus. That there are people who want us all to think in the same way and are using pressure of various sorts – social disapproval as well as real sanctions – to ensure that people toe an ideological line.”

Stuart thought of Irene. He almost said, “I’m married to one” but loyalty prevented him.

“I’ve got nothing against much of this,” Morrison continued. “I’ve got nothing against correcting the injustices of the past – including all the injustices that women have had to bear. It’s just that I still believe that an old injustice doesn’t justify a new injustice.”

“Ah,” said Stuart.

Morrison fixed Stuart with an intense gaze. He leaned forward as he spoke. “And there’s a line in the sand right here in this building,” he whispered. “And if either of those two – Elaine or Faith – gets the job, then it’s the end of tolerance and it’s hello witch-hunts. I’m warning you, Stuart, this is deadly serious.”

Stuart sat back in his chair. “Don’t you think you’re over-stating it a bit?”

Morrison shook his head. “I’m not, Stuart. I’m telling you as it is. Those two have an anti-male agenda. They’re every bit as bad as men who have an anti-female agenda. There’s no difference. Or there is, perhaps, in that they’ve got the Zeitgeist on their side. They’ve got the rhetoric, Stuart.”

“I think you’re being unreasonable, Morrison,” Stuart said evenly. “The world has changed. Old privileges and old attitudes are out. Accept it.”

Morrison rose from chair. “All right, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.”