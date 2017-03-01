44 Scotland Street: Things for which we’re grateful

As Pat and Bruce had their conversation in the Elephant House, Bertie Pollock (7) sat in his classroom at the Steiner School, looking out of its west-facing window.

He knew it faced west, as he had recently acquired a compass from his friend, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson. In turn, Ranald had been given it as a present by his godfather, who had forgotten that he had given exactly the same present the year before, and even the year before that.

Miss Campbell finished counting up to ten in Gaelic and opened her eyes. Patsy asked, ‘Has anybody ever asked you to marry him, Miss Campbell? And if not, do you think anybody might?’

“You have this one, Bertie,” said Ranald. “It’s jolly important to have a compass. If you get lost, you’ll always know which direction you should go.”

Bertie thanked him effusively. “You’re really kind, Ranald,” he said. “I wish I could give you something in return, but I don’t really have much stuff.”

“I’d noticed that,” said Ranald. “But don’t worry, Bertie, when you get older you might have more stuff and then you can give me some of it. I’ll keep a note of what I give you so that you’ll know how much stuff you have to give me.”

That struck Bertie as perfectly fair, and it made it easier for him to accept the compass that Ranald had passed on. There was a small instruction booklet that came with it, and this explained the points of direction, along with a short note on magnetic deviation. For Bertie, though, the real point of having a compass was to know which way was west, as west was important to him in more ways than one. Directly west of the Steiner School, only one block away, was George Watson’s College, where Ranald Braveheart Macpherson was a pupil and where Bertie had spent a brief time – not quite a whole day – in a plum-coloured school blazer to which he was not entitled. That day had ended ignominiously when he had been pushed to the ground and roundly kicked on the rugby field – an experience that had prompted him to run back to the Steiner School, where rugby was blessedly unknown.

Beyond Watson’s, over Craiglea ridge and a touch more to the south than to the west, lay the Pentland Hills, where Bertie had once gone fishing with his father and where, after they had been lost in a suddenly-descending haar, they had ended up seeking directions at a farmhouse. Had Bertie had his compass, he felt, they would not have been lost in the first place, but that would have meant that he would never have met the farmer’s son, Andy, with whom he had established immediate and deep rapport. So a compass, he decided, like so many things in this life, brought both advantages and disadvantages.

Yet the west still called, and called strongly, because in that direction lay what to Bertie was the promised land – Glasgow. No matter how constrained he might feel in Edinburgh; no matter how trapped in the programme of yoga and psychotherapy planned for him by his mother, there was always Glasgow, an irresistible presence – rather like a great lighthouse in the darkness sending out its pulsating message. This is Glasgow calling … And surely readier than all others to answer the call of Glasgow was Bertie. Glasgow was freedom; Glasgow was excitement; Glasgow was a yoga- and psychotherapy-free zone.

But in Edinburgh that morning the members of Bertie’s class had been given the task of writing a list.

“Lists are very important,” said the teacher, Miss Campbell. “We use them for all sorts of purposes. Can anybody think of the sort of lists people make?”

She surveyed the class. There were a few thoughtful expressions, but no hands went up.

Then Olive put up her hand. “Mummies make list of things for daddies to do,” she volunteered.

Miss Campbell hesitated. The staff tried as far as possible to avoid role stereotypes, but sometimes these seemed so accurately to reflect what happened in real life.

“Well, that’s true,” she said. “But daddies may also make lists of things for mummies to do, don’t you think?”

Olive shook her head. “Not in my experience, Miss Campbell. Mummies don’t need these lists because they’re the ones who decide what needs to be done. So those things are already in their heads, you see.”

Miss Campbell gritted her teeth. She was all for equality in relations between the sexes, but she was found it very hard to agree with Olive on anything. She had no desire to encourage her, and agreement might simply urge her on.

A further thought had occurred to Olive. “Of course, I suppose you might not know about that sort of thing, Miss Campbell, since you don’t have a husband, do you?”

Miss Campbell closed her eyes and mentally counted to ten – in Gaelic. She had heard about the reason for the dismissal of Elspeth Harmony, who had pinched Olive’s ear in full view of the rest of the class. At the time she had been shocked by what seemed a completely unacceptable lapse in professional standards, but now she was not so sure. It must have been immensely satisfying to pinch Olive, and as she thought of this she felt the thumb and index finger of her right hand move slightly apart, as if in readiness for just such an attack. But she could never do that, of course, whatever the provocation, whatever the temptation. And so she finished counting up to ten in Gaelic and then opened her eyes again.

Pansy now joined in. “Of course, somebody might ask her to marry him, Olive.” And then to Miss Campbell she said, “Has anybody ever asked you to marry him, Miss Campbell? And if not, do you think anybody might?”

Bertie turned to Pansy. “You shouldn’t ask that sort of thing, Pansy,” he said. “And I bet nobody’s ever going to ask you or Olive.”

This brought a cheer from Tofu. “You bet they won’t,” he called out. “Unless they’re mad, of course. They might get somebody from the loony bin.”

Olive drew in her breath. “Did you hear that, Miss Campbell? Did you hear what Tofu just said? He called the Royal Edinburgh Hospital the loony bin.”

“You shouldn’t say that, Tofu,” said Miss Campbell reproachfully.

“Make him stand in the corner,” said Pansy. “For two hours, Miss Campbell.”

“Shall I hit him for you?” asked Larch.

“I think we need to return to lists,” said Miss Campbell. “Let me suggest a list we could all make – and shall do so right now. A list of all the things we’re grateful for.”

The members of the class exchanged glances, but jotters were taken from desks and pencils readied.

“Number one,” wrote Bertie. “Mummy and Daddy.” Then he paused. He so wanted to cross out mummy, but he could not; he just could not.