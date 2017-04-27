44 Scotland Street: The slush pile

At the very time that Stuart was waiting outside that fateful promotion board door, Matthew was crossing Dundas Street to open up his gallery. It was already nine forty-five, the later opening hour being an inevitable concomitant of his having moved out of town to Nine Mile Burn. Matthew had explored the various ways of getting into work and had opted for what he described as the semi-green option. This involved a car journey into Fairmilehead, where he could park well beyond the limits of the controlled parking zone. Then he would wait to catch a bus that would take him all the way into the city centre, dropping him off a mere five minutes from Dundas Street. The entire journey took forty-five minutes, which meant that he had to leave the house at nine if he were to open the gallery before ten.

During the summer, the journey was easy; he had yet to spend a winter in the new house and he was not sure that it would be so pleasant waiting for a bus in the dark, particularly on days when there was rain or sleet. Anticipating this, though, he had reached an agreement with Pat that in the winter months she would come in early on three days a week, while he would do two. Her journey in to work, even in winter, involved not much more than a meander across the Meadows, a stroll down the Mound, and a brief walk thereafter across the ridge of George Street down to Dundas Street.

That morning Pat was due to come in to the gallery, but only later on. She had an appointment with the dental hygienist, she said, and would not be able to be in until half past ten, by which time Matthew would be enjoying his morning cup of coffee at Big Lou’s. So it was that when she arrived she found Matthew’s usual notice on the door; she let herself in, took down this notice and substituted one saying Open. Then she tackled the mail, putting bills to one side, catalogues to another, and dealing the enquiries from prospective artists seeking representation or an exhibition.

These letters were placed in a folder Matthew described as the slush pile. It was a term used by publishers for unsolicited manuscripts sent in by prospective authors, and Matthew had been told about it by a publisher friend.

“We get the most extraordinary things,” he said. “The slush pile is never boring.”

“Such as?” asked Matthew.

“Oh, endless memoirs. Two Years in The French Foreign Legion, for example. You’d be astonished to discover how many people have spent two years in the Legion – and then written about it.”

Matthew tried to remember whether he had met anybody who had served in the Foreign Legion. He decided he had not, but then it depended to a great extent, he thought, on the circles one moved in. Presumably there were circles for those who gravitated towards service in the Foreign Legion – people who had something to forget, apparently. Of course, the Legion itself must be aware that many of those who signed up would in due course write their memoirs; perhaps they had a class, as part of basic training, in which memoir-writing was taught to new recruits. Along with instruction in weapons drill, camouflage, and hand-to-hand combat, there would be a weekly lecture on some aspect of biographical writing, or on the merits of obtaining a good literary agent, or on some finer points of copy editing or grammar.

“And what else?” he asked. “You presumably don’t just get memoirs of the Legion?”

His friend shook his head. “No, we do get other manuscripts. There’s a regular stream of accounts of the life of Bonnie Prince Charlie. They’re very common – I get about five a year. They all claim to have new insights, but it’s frankly rather difficult to identify what these insights are.” He paused. “The authors of those particular books all tend to have a certain look in their eye. It’s difficult to describe it, but it’s there all right.”

Then, he said, there was fiction. “These manuscripts are usually by people who are quite good at doing other things, but who feel for some reason that they have to write a novel. In fact it’s rare these days to find somebody who hasn’t written a novel, at least in Edinburgh.” He paused, and smiled at a recollection. “You know, I went to a dinner party in Great King Street once where everybody, including the host and hostess, had written an unpublished novel. In fact, it was at that dinner party that I first heard – as an opening gambit – the question: ‘What novels are your children writing?’ This is a variant on the question as to whether children play football or tennis, or are learning how to drive.

“Of course, the vast majority of these novels are unpublishable – some very much so. Then many of them are what used to be called obscene and now are called, simply, adult. We received one of these recently that was all about a man who was kidnapped by a shipload of nuns – and these nuns were – how shall I put it? – very friendly. The author suggested it might be of interest to a Catholic readership, but I think he meant it might appeal to those of catholic tastes. That’s a different department, you know.”

“Do you have to read them all?” asked Matthew.

“That depends,” said his friend. “There are some firms that simply throw them out with the waste paper. I think that’s discourteous. Then there are other who ask for them in electronic format, so they can delete them at the push of a button. We take the view that you have to be careful: there are so many cases where publishers have rejected a manuscript only to discover, a short time later, that it has been published to great acclaim – and with great success – by somebody else. A famous Glasgow firm once turned down Enid Blyton. Fredrick Forsyth’s The Day of the Jackal was rejected, as was The Spy Who Came In From The Cold. I could go on.”

Matthew laughed. “Please do. Hearing about the mistakes of others give one such a warm feeling.”

“All right,” said his friend. “Golding’s Lord of the Flies was rejected twenty-one times and no less a person than TS Eliot turned down George Orwell’s Animal Farm on the grounds that it was not convincing. He’d obviously never met a speaking pig.”

“So, you look at everything in the slush pile?” asked Matthew.

His friend looked embarrassed. “We don’t always actually do what we say we should do,” he said. “We’re only human.”