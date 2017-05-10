44 Scotland Street: The pygmies arrive

They were ready in good time.

Dilly had helped Domenica to heat up the risotto she had made the previous night and then to prepare the salad with its optional chicken.

Then she had laid the table while Domenica made a jug of iced lemonade that would be served to the officials from Creative Scotland and their two pygmy guests. The pygmies, they had been told, were artists and would be in Scotland for two weeks, during which they would visit not only Edinburgh, but also Glasgow, Mallaig, Inverness, and Airdrie.

“It really is a bit odd,” said Domenica as they waited. “I’m very much out of touch with Ruanda. I was there years ago, doing some fieldwork, and I suppose the Creative Scotland people must have got wind of that somehow. But I would have thought it would have made far more sense for them to take these particular visitors to see somebody involved in the arts.”

“Well, I’m sure they’ll enjoy having a varied programme,” said Dilly. “Is there reciprocation? Are we sending somebody over there?”

“I believe we are,” said Domenica. “A couple of installation artists from Glasgow are on their way out. Heaven knows what the pygmies will make of them.”

The bell rang. “Well, here we go,” said Domenica, as she made for the front door.

The Creative Scotland officials were a man and a woman, the man dressed in a blue linen suit, with no tie, and the woman in a pair of elegant jeans, a white blouse, and a green silk scarf.

“Mrs Macdonald?” the man asked.

“Yes. You’re Creative Scotland?”

“Well,” said the man, smiling. “Part of it. My name is Andrew and this is my colleague, Valerie. It was Valerie who wrote to you.”

Domenica looked towards the stair behind them. “I thought you were bringing your visitors,” she said. “Have I got the wrong day …?” She broke off. The two officials, who had been standing close together, parted to reveal two small people behind them; Domenica had simply not seen them.

“Oh,” she said, trying to cover her embarrassment. “I didn’t see … I mean, there you are. Please come in, everybody.”

The visiting party entered the flat. As they did so, Domenica glanced at the two pygmy visitors. They were not tall – not by any stretch of the imagination – but they had about them a charming conciseness. They were neat – even perjink – one man and one woman, dressed in formal, slightly old-fashioned clothes. The man wore a tie, and the woman a hat.

“I’d like to introduce our visitors from Ruanda,” said Andrew. “They arrived in Scotland only two days ago.”

Domenica smiled at the two visitors. “Only two days ago? Well, I do hope that our weather is going to be kind while you’re here.”

Andrew smiled. “I’m sure it will be. And, well, there’s something I need to tell you: I’m afraid our visitors don’t speak any English.”

Domenica frowned. “None at all?”

“Not a word,” said Andrew.

“French?”

Andrew shook his head. “As you know, French is spoken in those parts, but I’m afraid our visitors don’t speak it. Nor Swahili.”

Domenica absorbed this information. “And I take it that neither of you speaks any language known to them?”

Andrew glanced at Valerie. “I have to admit, we don’t. We rather hoped that with your experience with hunter-gatherers in Central Africa you might have a smidgen of local language.” He looked at her hopefully, as if, even at this late stage, an undisclosed linguistic gift might save the situation. “I gather that it’s Efé.”

“It is,” said Domenica. “But I’m afraid I don’t speak it. There was an Efé dictionary compiled some years ago. Jean-Pierre Hallett did it, but I don’t have a copy.”

Valerie looked disappointed. “We were hoping that you’d be able to help us communicate. I suppose we should have arranged an interpreter, but our budget didn’t quite stretch to that.”

“And you’d never find one,” said Domenica briskly. “Theirs is a very isolated culture, you know – and a fragile one too.”

“Perhaps we should give them some lemonade,” suggested Dilly.

The Creative Scotland team seemed pleased with the suggestion. This, at least, was something positive.

Domenica led them into the sitting room, where – by way of gestures – she invited the guests to sit down. Dilly produced glasses of lemonade, which the pygmies accepted graciously, with smiles and small nods of their heads.

“Is this their first visit to Scotland?” asked Domenica.

“It’s their first visit anywhere,” said Andrew. “As far as we know, but …”

“But we can’t really tell,” added Valerie.

There was a silence. The pygmies were looking at Domenica and Dilly. The woman turned her head and stared at them with wide, expressive eyes. Then, putting down her glass of lemonade, she rose from her seat to stand next to Dilly. She took Dilly’s hand in hers, and held it – gently, as one might hold a bird, a dove. Nothing was said.

After a while, Domenica broke the silence. “Their world is being destroyed, you know. They are gentle, loving folk, these forest people, but their forests are being cut down and they’re being relegated to so-called settlements. The canopies above their heads will be concrete, not the leaves of the forest canopy.”

Andrew shook his head. “That’s very sad.”

“This sort of thing is happening everywhere,” Domenica continued. “In South America, too. People who have managed to avoid the modern world are being rooted out of their homes in the jungle, hunted down in some cases, all for timber and minerals.”

She looked at the pygmy woman. “This woman is showing us what we ourselves have lost, and what our grasping world is taking away from them. Their innocence, their gentleness, their friendliness.” She stopped. She had remembered something. “You know, it’s just come back to me. When I was doing my fieldwork out there I had some dealings with the Baka people – they live in the Congo. And they had a word for the spirit of the forest in which they lived: Jengi. It’s one of the few words that you find in many of the other forest languages in the region. Jengi.”

The effect of Domenica’s uttering the word Jengi was electric. The two pygmy guests suddenly sat bolt upright, their eyes shining.

“Jengi,” said the man, and pointed out of the window. “Jengi.”

“He’s telling us something,” said Andrew.

Both of the pygmies how got up from their seats and made their way over to the window. They were not quite tall enough to look out of its easily, but standing on their toes, they could just see over the sill.

“Jengi,” said the man once more, pointing now at the tops of the trees in Drummond Place, just visible from the flat.

Then he turned around and gazed at his hosts with an ineffable sadness.

“He’s seen God in the Drummond Place trees,” said Domenica quietly. She wanted to cry. She wanted to cry for the loss of so many of the things that had made the world a richly-textured place: for community, and local culture, and the forests, and the people who lived in them; because now all that was going, swept away, consumed, cut down, taken away.