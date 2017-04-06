44 Scotland Street: The evening sun, warm and buttery

Now, from the kitchen window of their house at Nine Mile Burn, Matthew and Elspeth watched the Duke of Johannesburg’s car make its way slowly up the drive, disappearing briefly amongst the rhododendrons before emerging on the final stretch of drive.

Matthew, who had been polishing a wine glass as he remembered his last conversation with the Duke, put down the glass and left the kitchen to welcome their guest.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

The Duke’s car was driven by his stockman, Padruig, who climbed out of the driving seat to open the door for his passenger.

“Thank you very much, Padruig,” said the Duke. “If you’d be good enough to fetch me at eleven.” He looked enquiringly at Matthew. “I hope that’s about right. One should never assume too much.”

“Perfect,” said Matthew. “Elspeth gets rather tired, you know. What with the triplets and everything.”

The Duke nodded. “I understand. I’m an early riser myself and I like to get to bed in good time.”

‘I think you should translate that from the Gaelic’ said the Duke. Padruig looked up at the sky. ‘Waves will rise on silent water,’ he muttered. ‘I see,’ said Matthew at length

Padruig, the driver-cum-stockman, joined in the conversation. “Early to bed, late to rise,” he said. “In Gaelic we say …” He declaimed a rather long Gaelic sentence, which neither Matthew nor the Duke understood.

“There you are,” said the Duke, a note of pride in his voice. “Padruig speaks a great deal of Gaelic. He understands all our road-signs.” He paused. “Although, without wishing to boast, I understand quite a bit myself. The other day I successfully translated a sign to a place called Cupar.”

“Oh yes,” said Matthew. “And it was?”

“Cupar,” said the Duke.

Matthew turned to Padruig. “What does that mean? What you’ve just said?” she asked.

Padruig gave him a penetrating look. “It cannot be translated,” he replied. “I’m sorry.”

The Duke tried to explain. “Padruig tells me that Gaelic is a very subtle language,” he said. “There’s a lot that can’t be exactly rendered into English.”

Padruig nodded. “Eiridh tonn air usage balbh,” he said.

Matthew stared at him. Was this also so subtle that there would be no translation? The Duke intercepted the stare. “I think you should translate that for Matthew,” he admonished. “You can’t leave him in the dark.”

Padruig looked up at the sky. “Waves will rise on silent water,” he muttered.

Matthew looked first at the Duke, and then at Padraig, who in turn stared at the Duke.

“I see,” said Matthew at length.

“Oh well,” said the Duke. “There you have it.”

They waited as the car drove off.

“Such an interesting-looking car,” observed Matthew.

“I must confess I’m rather fond of it,” said the Duke. “I think I told you before: I bought it from a chap I met at Haymarket Station. I know you shouldn’t buy cars from people you meet at Haymarket Station – or at any station, I suppose – but he was very enthusiastic about it and was offering it at a good price.”

“And have you had any trouble with it?” asked Matthew.

The Duke shook his head. “No, not really. I had to replace the engine – and the wheels – but otherwise it’s been a pretty good buy.” He paused. “There’s been a bit of a mystery about it, though. My mechanic said he was totally flummoxed as to what make of car it is. He said that initially he thought it was German, but then there was no sign of any German parts in it. Then he wondered about Italian, but there was no sign of that either. Eventually he concluded that it was Belgian. But I’m not too sure about that: it doesn’t feel like a Belgian car. Padruig says that it was made in Stornoway, although I can’t imagine why he thinks that.”

They made their way inside, where Elspeth greeted the Duke with a kiss on both cheeks. Then they went into the drawing room, which faced due west, and through the windows of which the evening sun, warm and buttery, was streaming. Matthew poured the Duke a dram, while Elspeth dispensed red wine for the two of them. The Duke raised his glass in a toast.

“It’s Johnny Walker Blue Label,” said Matthew. “Somebody gave me a bottle for my birthday.”

The Duke inclined his head appreciatively. “So very smooth,” he said. He looked at Elspeth. “I hear you’ve dispensed with the services of those unusual Danes,” he said. Birgitte had been gratuitously rude to the Duke and this had not been forgotten.

“They had to go,” said Matthew. “And they went.”

“But that leaves me a little bit in the lurch,” said Elspeth. “It’s always very well for Matthew – he doesn’t have to …”

Sensing marital disagreement, the Duke quickly too control of the conversation. “You must be shattered,” he said. “I’d have no idea nowadays how to cope with one – let alone three. And tell me, are you going to replace your errant Danes?”

Elspeth nodded. “That’s the plan.”

“And who will you get?” asked the Duke. “Not more Danes, I take it?”

“We were thinking of somebody Spanish,” said Matthew. “A young man.”

The Duke looked surprise. “I thought au pairs were female.”

Matthew smiled. “You’re a bit out of date, Duke. That used to be the case, but now there are bags of male au pairs. We’re thinking of a Spaniard because we knew somebody employed young man from Spain and he was terrific.”

For a few moments the Duke seemed to mull over this. Then he said, “Couldn’t you get somebody local?”

Matthew glanced at Elspeth, who looked embarrassed. “I’m not sure we could find anybody,” he said.

There was an awkward silence. Then Elspeth spoke. “Perhaps they’re too busy,” said Elspeth. “That’s why we import people all the time.”

“So, what are our local young people doing?” asked the Duke.

There was another silence, more awkward than the last. This was not sort of question one asked.

“I have no idea,” said Matthew. He had read the figures somewhere for youth unemployment. “I think, though, that roughly ten per cent of them are unemployed.”

Elspeth sighed. “I’d take on a local on a local boy if I could find one,” she said. “But … but …” She shrugged in a gesture of hopelessness. “Can you name one, just one, who would be prepared to do this job?”

“My godson,” said the Duke. “He’s a fine boy, and he’s coming up for a gap year.”

“But they all go to India and Thailand,” said Matthew. “Or at least the privileged middle-class ones do. They don’t work as au pairs.”

“Not this one,” said the Duke. “He’s not privileged and he wants to work. He’s just finished his Advanced Highers at James Gillespie’s and he’ll do anything.”

Matthew gave Elspeth a glance.

“Speak to him,” said the Duke. “Give him a chance. He’s a lovely boy. A keen cook …”

Elspeth brightened. “Keen on cooking?”

“And flower arranging,” added the Duke.

“We’ll give him an interview,” said Elspeth.

“And rugby,” the Duke added.