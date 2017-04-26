44 Scotland Street: Stuart has lunch

Leaving the office, Stuart was light-headed, almost to the point of feeling intoxicated. The full enormity of what he had done was yet to come home to him, but he knew that his life had changed – and changed irrevocably. Handing in his resignation to the Supreme Head of Personnel had been a simple enough affair: a few minutes with her assistant, the dictation of a resignation note in the language that bureaucrats so loved, and then … into the street – not metaphorically, he thought wryly.

There was no reason for them not to accept his resignation. Firstly, there was no particular shortage of people like him. Statisticians were two a penny, or, to put it in their terms, 2.165 a penny … He smiled at the joke, relieved that having done such a thing, he was still able to see the humour in anything. Secondly – and this was perhaps the more important consideration – the Supreme Head of Personnel would be delighted to accept the resignation after his performance at the promotion board. He had not minced his words there, and had said things that he – and, he suspected, a lot of other people – had been wanting to say for a long time. He had long itched to say that he simply did not believe in the utterances that so many organizations made their employees chant: the mission statements, the virtue signalling, the gobbledygook. Why should everybody all believe the same thing, sign up to the same ideology? Why should people have to say, “We are here to promote excellence”, as they so often had to declare, when what they were doing was a straightforward job of administration? He had dared to say that this was all pious nonsense, and in so doing he had challenged the ideology. They would never accept that and they would be pleased to see the back of him.

He decided to go and treat himself to a long lunch at The Shore, a restaurant on a quay known as The Shore. That, he thought, was honesty: to call yourself The Shore when your address was The Shore. That was the sort of unpretentious, down to earth integrity that was so lacking elsewhere. He wondered whether restaurants had mission statements, and, if they did, what they would be. Feeding people would be a good one, or Serving dinner might also be suitable. There was a mission statement for everybody, if one thought about it. Fixing teeth would do for a dental surgery, and Cleaning clothes might be highly appropriate for a dry-cleaning business.

This policy of honesty could be taken even further: a bank might say Looking after your money, but making quite a lot for ourselves in the process. One would applaud a bank that said that, and might even place one’s hard-earned money in their hands. An airline might say Flying you from place to place, but charging for your luggage, sandwiches on the plane, and so on. Or they might proclaim, We land and we take off, which had a certain direct charm to it. There were so many possibilities, if only people would get beyond the trite protestations of conformity.

He realised, of course, that he should be giving some thought to things other than mission statements and the confounding of bureaucrats. Usually a resignation was accompanied by the contemplation of all the implications it involved. There were all sorts of schemes whereby the leaving of a secure job may be made more palatable – deals offering six months’ salary, or part-time re-engagement, or even early retirement on full pension. Stuart had gone into none of these, and had simply resigned with immediate effect. What would this do to his pension? He had a reasonable number of pensionable years’ service: he assumed that whatever benefits had accrued under his pension scheme would sit there until he reached whatever age statisticians retired at. That, of course, was receding into the distant future as the pensionable age continued to be raised. The Greeks had been so fortunate: for years they had allowed many state employees to retire at forty-five on pensions close to their final salary. Then the German had heard of that, and had disapproved, and spoiled the Greeks’ fun. Here, of course, sixty-five had long been the age of retirement, but was rapidly becoming seventy, and beyond. Soon there would eighty-year-old functionaries and retirement would be limited in many cases to a few years at the most.

Stuart was far too young to worry too much about these matters, but Irene might. She might ask awkward questions about his frozen pension. She might even enquire how he proposed to meet household expenses when there was no salary coming in. That was, admittedly, a pertinent question, but he would find some other source of income. There was so much he could do …

But what? As he made his way to The Shore, he thought of the possibilities. He could retrain. He could acquire some sort of trade that was in demand; he did not need to be shackled to a desk for the rest of his working life. He could become a plumber or a joiner. He had always been interested in working with his hands, and now he could do it. He could become a taxi driver, or a commissionaire in the Caledonian Hotel, or a roofer. There were all sorts of honest jobs that he could do once he had fallen out of the white-collar sector into the blue-collar world – if indeed, it was a fall. It could be seen a sideways move, or even an ascension.

The restaurant had just started serving lunch, and Stuart was quickly given a table. He looked about him with a satisfied, contented air. He was a free man, sitting down to his lunch at an excellent restaurant. He was a man whose wife was going off to Aberdeen to live with her lover. He was a man who had a flat in a friendly street and had just paid off his mortgage. He was a man who had no job but who would probably be able to find one in a few weeks or a few months. He was a man who had two wonderful small boys who loved him as much as he loved them, and who was twice fortunate because he had a helpful and understanding mother who had expressed her readiness to move in and look after the boys once their mother went off to Aberdeen. There were so many respects in which he was blessed, and he thought of these as he ordered his lunch: hand-dived scallops, a nice piece of grilled haddock, a pint of chilled Guinness, and a piece of strawberry tart.