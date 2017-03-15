44 Scotland Street: Silk sheets

Big Lou’s day had begun at six. It had been that way, summer and winter, for as long as she could remember.

At Snell Mains, the mixed arable and stock farm on which she had been born and spent her childhood, the idea of staying in bed once you had awoken was anathema. Lying in bed was what lazy people did – people who lived in towns and cities, who had no cows to milk, no chickens to feed, no sheepdogs to let out of their kennels. Such people could lie in bed until unheard-of hours – eight o’clock, in extreme cases – listening to the radio or even drinking tea, leaving other people to do all the work that honest people from places like Angus and Aberdeenshire were up and about doing.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

At the age of eight, Big Lou had been taken to Dundee by a favourite aunt. After they had finished their shopping, they had gone to a cinema where she had sat through a parental guidance-rated film. She had been thrilled at the maturity implicit in being allowed to see such a film, even if the aunt had whispered to her at one or two points that she should avert her eyes. Big Lou had complied, to an extent, clasping her hands firmly over her eyes but discreetly peeking through her fingers at what was happening on the screen. It was nothing exciting, as far as she could make out, but it did show a woman – a well-known actress of whom her aunt had often talked, slightly disapprovingly – lying in a bed with silken sheets. Lou had concluded that this was the part of the film that was viewed as unsuitable for children – the main offence being that the woman in question was lying in bed after six o’clock.

On the way back to Arbroath, Lou said, “Auntie, that woman in the film …”

“That well-kent one? That Madame Bovary? Aye, what of her?”

“She was a bad woman, wasn’t she?”

The aunt had considered her response. “Definitely bad, Louww dearie. And she got what was coming to her.”

“She had that bed with silk sheets … Are there fowk who really have silk sheets?”

The aunt did not hesitate. “Aye, there are fowk like that, Lou. Not here in Arbroath, though, thank the Lord.”

“Where, auntie? Where do they have these silk sheets? Edinburgh?”

The aunt nodded. “Edinburgh’s one such place. There’s a gae lot of that doon there, I think.”

“And they don’t get up till …”

“Till all hours of the forenoon,” supplied the aunt. “Some of them stay in bed until the efternoon, would you believe it?”

“Till the efternoon!”

“Aye,” said the Aunt. “But they get what’s coming to them, sure enough.”

“Which is?”

“The Lord punishes them. He has a list, you see, of fowk like that. He sorts them out soon enough, don’t you worry.”

That attitude to sluggardly behaviour set Lou in good stead during the time she spent working at the Granite Nursing Home in Aberdeen. In all her years there, she was never late for work – not on a single occasion – and never objected to the early shift. Her loyalty to the home was to be spectacularly rewarded when one of the inmates, a man of considerable means, had left Lou his entire estate “in gratitude,” as his will put it, “for all she has done for me and other unfortunates, for the heart of gold that beats within her.”

Lou did not immediately leave her job as a nurse’s assistant, as many might do on benefitting from such a generous legacy, but continued for a good six months before handing in her resignation.

“Ah, Lou,” said the Matron, “I was hoping against hope that you’d stay, but you’ve deserved this – every penny of it. Now what?”

“Back to the farm for a while, Matron,” said Lou. “There’s work to be done.”

Matron smiled. “Yes, there’s always work to be done, isn’t there, Lou. And you’ll always do it, won’t you – nae complaint, nae bither.”

“And then I thought maybe I’d try Edinburgh for a while.”

The Matron’s eyes lit up. “Edinburgh! You know, I lived in Edinburgh once – for a year or two. I stayed in the Nurses’ Home at the Royal Infirmary. Oh, we had a grand time, so we did. You had to work hard enough and you had to be signed back in to the home by ten o’clock, but you were allowed to go to the dances in the University Union. They called them the Union Palais and you could meet some awfie nice young men there – medical students often enough. We had a wonderful time back then.” She paused. “I could write to somebody, Lou. I know a man down there who has a nursing home in a good part of town. He’s always looking for reliable staff. I could write to him, if you liked. He’s called Jimmy Watson and I think his mother was from somewhere down your way, from Arbroath, or maybe it was Montrose. There were plenty of Watsons in Montrose, but they weren’t all related, you know … One of them had a haulage business that he’d advertise each week in the P & J. It was called Watson’s Trucks, I mind. You saw them on the road all the time – muckle trucks that took cattle off to the sales and so on.”

Lou listened. Although disinclined to complain, this was exactly what she wanted to get away from – this sense of being trapped in a world where everyone was somehow connected, where people knew where others came from and who their parents and grandparents had been. Lou wanted to see the world and to achieve something. She had spent her entire life thus far in doing things for others – now she wanted to create something that would be hers.

“I think I’ll start a café,” she said to Matron. “I’ll use the money to buy a café in Edinburgh.”

The idea had just occurred to her then and there, but it seemed to be the right thing to do.

“Oh, you’ll have the time of your life in Edinburgh,” said Matron. “Start a café. You might meet a young man from Arbroath – they go down there, you know.”

“I’ll see,” said Lou. “You never know.”

“You could try the Union Palais,” said Matron. But then, on second thoughts, added, “Well, maybe not.”