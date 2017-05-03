44 Scotland Street: Shafts of Light

Domenica had reached a decision. The previous few weeks had been a strange time for her – she had felt restless.

This was unusual for her, as she was normally quite content to allow her life to follow its accustomed patterns, which were quiet and predictable, rather like a river that knows that it is going to reach the sea eventually and is in no particular hurry to get there. Such a river has no need to prove itself by suddenly erupting into rapids or, playing for effect, by becoming a waterfall. Such a river – and such a life – is satisfied with its own course, wants to be nothing else, and is, by and large, happy with its topographical fate.

But then there had come a period in which she began to wonder whether the life she had created for herself – particularly her marriage to Angus – was just too settled, too devoid of excitement. She began to entertain a vague feeling that she should be doing something more; that rather than being content with the company of Angus, she should be seeking new people, encouraging new friendships, and, most unsettlingly of all, finding more passion in her life. It was a seditious, almost frightening thought, and it was one that married people most dreaded. Given oxygen, it could transform happiness and acceptance into misery, despair, and ultimately into disaster.

And that realisation came to Domenica one morning in Scotland Street itself – not in the the flat, not inside, but in the street itself. It was a curious moment of enlightenment, and it came to her as was walking back along Royal Crescent, past the old marshalling yards, and found herself standing at the bottom of Scotland Street, looking up the urban brae towards the trees of Drummond Place Gardens.

It was one of those Scottish summer mornings when it was not clear which way the weather would jump. The air was still, and the sky unthreatening, but there had been a slight fall of rain half an hour before and the street’s setts were still glistening. Domenica had been out early – it was still only half past seven – to buy a pint of milk and had slowly been making her way back to the flat. She had been enjoying the freshness of the morning and the relative quiet: the city, it seemed, had yet to stir. Sometimes, she had noticed, it failed to stir at all – not all cities feel they have to get up every day, and this, she thought, might be one of those days. But then there drifted over from Dundas Street the resigned hum of a 23 bus making its way up the hill and she realised that people were beginning to go to work. This, she decided, would be a Tuesday like any other Tuesday.

And yet, in a sudden moment of insight, she realised it was not – at least it was not for her. The thought came to her with great clarity: what she had was infinitely precious. She did not have to do anything to make her life more exciting; she did not have to change any aspect of how she lived; and, most importantly, she had no reason to be dissatisfied with Angus. This realisation struck her with an almost physical force as she stood at the bottom of the street. I am immensely fortunate. I am alive. In this vast cosmos of swirling planets, so many of them sterile and dead, baking or swathed in clouds of methane or whatever it is they are swathed in, I am alive in a dear green place … and there is somebody who actually loves me.

The words dear green place came to her unbidden. They were almost an act of cultural, or geographical, appropriation as they have been used most often to describe Glasgow rather than Edinburgh. But they were the right words, exactly the right words, to describe this world: for all its problems, it was dear; for all its wars and hatreds and poisons, it was dear because we loved it and did not want to lose it. Most of us did not want to die; most of us wanted to wake up each morning and find we were still here; most of us did not want to say goodbye to the friends we had and the places we went and the things we did. Most of us wanted the place we lived in to carry on being the place it had always been. Most of us wanted to live under the modest standards of love and acceptance rather than under the strident banners of dislike and rejection.

As she stood there, looking to any who might have seen her like one who was undecided as to whether to walk any further or to turn back the way she had come, she raised her head and saw shafts of light descending on Scotland Street. They were not part of any heavenly manifestation – not the shafts of light depicted in those paintings where the skies open to reveal choirs of angels and cavorting, gravity-defying putti – these were ordinary shafts of light of the sort that might fall anywhere and at any time of the day, but that were somehow this morning unusual and unexpected, and, in Domenica’s viewpoint, overwhelmingly significant.

She closed her eyes briefly. She felt heady at the moment of mystical insight that she had experienced, but now was sober once more, and needed to get back to the flat. Once there, she opened the milk, pouring a dash into the two blue Spode tea-cups lined up on the kitchen table, and switched on the kettle. She stared at the two tea-cups, and smiled. They were just two ordinary blue Spode tea-cups, but they meant so much. They represented domesticity. They represented companionship, and the compromises of marriage – one tea- cup was hers and one belonged to Angus. Angus’s tea-cup had a chip on the rim, hers did not.

Now she had to see him. He was still in bed, and Cyril had not yet stirred from the blanket on which he slept on the kitchen floor. She poured the tea, making sure that his was of just the right strength that he preferred. These things were so important. They were everything.

She went through to the bedroom. Angus was awake now and was reading a book.

“I’ve brought you your tea,” said Domenica. It was what she always said, and he said, in reply, what he always said, which was “Thank you, Domenica.”

She placed the cup on his bedside table, and he said, again, “Thank you.”

“No,” she said. “I’m the one who must thank you.”

And then she leaned forward and kissed him on the forehead. And Angus, although surprised, understood that this was a kiss of peace.