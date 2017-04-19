44 Scotland Street: Send him hame, send him hame

He had gone there all those years ago with his friend from the hotel, a student from St Andrews, whom he had met on the ferry across from Scrabster.

They had discovered they were both destined to spend the summer months working together and with the ease of youth had immediately become friends. For Angus, the job at the anglers’ hotel was just something that would help keep the wolf from the door; for David it was a chance to do the thing he liked above all else: catch trout. Even as a ghillie, a paid assistant of the anglers who made the pilgrimage to the lochs of Orkney, the thrill of the pursuit of trout was reward enough.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

“You sound as if you know what you’re doing,” said Angus, as they sat on the deck of the ferry as it made the short crossing to Stromness. It was a calm day, and the Pentland Firth, so often the wildest stretch of water in the north of Scotland, was touched with the gold of the afternoon sun.

“Oh, not really,” said David. “I suppose I know a bit, but you could spend your whole life learning about fly-fishing.” He paused to smile. “And you? What’s the thing you love above all else?”

Angus shrugged. “I like art, I suppose. I want to be able to paint like … Well, there are a whole lot of painters I’d love to be able to paint like. John Duncan Ferguson’s one. Have you heard of him?”

David looked thoughtful. “He’s the one who painted those angular women?”

Don’t you wish you could stop the clock? Right now, for example. Wouldn’t you like to keep hold of this moment? Here in Orkney, with these people singing these particular songs?

“You could say that. And other things, too. And Bonnard. I’d love to be able to paint like Bonnard. Do you know his work?”

David relied that he had difficulty remembering who was who. He was not sure about Bonnard.

“He did interiors,” said Angus. “He liked painting women in the bath, or sitting reading – things like that.”

“I envy you,” said David. “I envy you doing the thing you really love doing.”

Angus looked at his new friend. “Aren’t you?”

David explained that he was studying history. “I like it – to an extent,” he said. “It has its moments.”

“Only to an extent?”

“It depends. There’s a lot that I find boring. I don’t really enjoy the European stuff. The Holy Roman Empire. The endless wars. I like Scottish history.”

Angus said that he thought Scottish history was a bloody enough affair. “I thought our past was a long story of plots and betrayals and scraps with the English.”

David laughed. “I suppose our dealings with them were a bit fraught.”

“Well, they kept invading us, didn’t they? There was that small matter with Edward …”

“Yes,” said David. “But then we so enjoyed stealing their cattle.”

“And so it goes,” said Angus. “But we do like to see ourselves as the victims of the English, don’t we? We always have. David and Goliath – and we were always David.”

“Perhaps we were. Stronger powers have always tended to lean on their weaker neighbours. They cast on an eye on what they’ve got. In one view, that’s the key to all history – a fight over territory: a struggle for dominance.”

Stromness was in sight, and the conversation had ended there. But that evening, in the hotel, they were able to meet in the bar after they had been given their instructions for the next day.

“I’m going to be hopeless with flies,” said Angus.

“Concentrate on the rowing,” advised David. “The client will know what flies to use – and if he doesn’t, recommend the Butcher. You can’t go wrong with a Butcher.”

The hotel bar was busy, and a group of folksingers was expected. They arrived late, but to a rousing cheer from the locals who were drinking in the bar. David bought Angus a pint of Guinness; he blew the froth across the top of his glass. The folksingers struck up as somebody in the bar called out, “Callum, you’re the man! You’re the man!”

“My love’s in Germany,” announced Callum.

“Germany!” somebody shouted.

The musicians started. My love’s in Germany, send him hame, send him hame …

Angus listened to the words. This is very sad, he thought.

My love’s in Germany, fighting brave for royalty,

He may ne’er his Jeanie see;

He’s as brave as brave can be,

Send him hame, send him hame …

They finished, the last chord followed by silence. Then there was applause, and shouts of appreciation. David looked at Angus. “It make some want to cry, that song,” he said. “It’s about … Well, what do you think it’s about?”

“About being separated from somebody you love?”

“Yes.”

Angus looked down at his glass. Had it ever happened to him? Had he ever been separated from somebody he loved? No.

“Or not being able to speak about how you feel,” said David.

Angus was not sure what to say. He was nineteen; what time was there to be separated when you were still nineteen? Separation, he thought, would come much later.

“Where does that come from?” asked Angus.

“Here,” said David.

“Here?”

“Yes, the music was written by an Orcadian. He was called Thomas Trail. And the words are from a poem written way back. Seventeen-something, I think.”

Angus was impressed. “How do you know about that?”

“I just do. I listen to songs. I learn the words. I know who wrote them.” He paused. “Sometimes I feel that the people who wrote these songs – you know, the people way back … I feel that they’re talking to me. Personally. I feel I know them.”

Angus raised an eyebrow. “Although …”

“Although it was a long time ago. I still feel that.”

Angus took a sip of his Guinness. The singers had moved on. Love is teasing. The words were clearly articulated; they were full of longing. I wish, I wish, I wish in vain, I wish I was a young lad again, But a young lad I will never be, Till apples grow on an orange tree; For love is teasing, and love is pleasing; love is a pleasure when first it’s new …

He looked at David. There was a smile playing about the other young man’s lips. “Don’t you wish you could stop the clock?”

Angus asked him what he meant.

“I mean, keep the feeling of a particular moment alive. Right now, for example. Wouldn’t you like to keep hold of this moment? Us sitting here in Orkney, with these people singing these particular songs? Scotland … the whole works. Keep it as it is?”

Angus did not reply.

“Because I would,” said David. “I like where we are, if you see what I mean. I find that just as I get used to something, the future comes and takes it away. So when you’re happy being nineteen – that’s us – somebody says: But you’re going to be thirty, one of these days, oh yes you will, and then forty.”

Angus leaned forward. Without knowing why, he put his hand on David’s forearm. David looked down, and Angus withdrew his hand. You did not do that, even in a bar in Orkney, with songs being sung about being away in Germany and friendship, and talk about being nineteen, and loss, and the still evening and the light, the light, reminding you where you were.