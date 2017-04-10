44 Scotland Street: Scouting for boys, etc

Friendships between children often result in friendships between sets of parents.

Conversations between waiting parents at the school gate do more than provide information on what is happening in the world of the school – and the latest gossip, of course – they may lead to exchanges of e-mail addresses, invitations to dinner, games of bridge, and the negotiation of numerous playdates for the children themselves. Or they may encourage animosities and feuds.

It was not at the school gate that Irene had come to know the mother of Bertie’s friend Ranald Braveheart Macpherson. Bertie and Ranald were at different schools – Ranald at Watson’s and Bertie at the Steiner School, but they were both in the Morningside Cub Scout pack that met at Holy Corner in Bruntsfield. It was while they were waiting to collect their sons after the cub scout meeting that Ishbel Constance Macpherson first met Irene. The meeting was not a success by any standards, and both women conceived of a perfect dislike for one another – a dislike that subsequent acquaintance merely served to intensify.

“I met an extremely ghastly woman this evening,” Ishbel told her husband. “You should have heard her.”

“Loud?”

“No, it wasn’t the volume, it was the whole attitude. It’s difficult to describe, but she was the sort of person one just couldn’t help disagreeing with – whatever she said. You just wanted to disagree.”

“Oh dear. Difficult.”

“And her son, little Bertie …”

“Oh, he’s marvellous,” said Ranald’s father. “I’ve met him. Very earnest. Very polite.”

“That’s him,” said Ishbel. “He has to put up with this train crash of a mother. He deserves a medal.”

These cold relations had not been improved by a famous telephone call between the two mothers, in which salvos had been fired from Scotland Street across the rooftops of the Old Town to Church Hill, and then returned with interest. But although they were barely speaking to one another, both were compelled by their sons’ friendship to negotiate times to drop off and collect their offspring from the other’s house on those occasions when the two boys met.

So, when Ishbel came that day to drop Ranald off for a play session with Bertie, she rang the Pollock doorbell somewhat gingerly, as if prepared to receive from it a reproach, or even a minor electric shock.

Irene knew who it was at the door and was determined to wait as long as possible before she answered.

“I think that might be Ranald Braveheart Macpherson at the door, Mummy,” said Bertie.

“Ah,” said Irene, “you think, Bertie, but do you know that it’s Ranald at the door? How can you be certain?”

Bertie looked puzzled. “Because it’s three o’clock, Mummy, and that’s the time that Ranald said he’d arrive.”

“No, Bertie,” said Irene. “One should not act on mere surmise – I’ve often told you that, n’est-ce pas?”

Bertie looked down at the floor. “I can’t remember, Mummy. But I …”

Irene interrupted him. “That person at the door, Bertie, might be an unsolicited caller. We wouldn’t want to encourage them, would we?” She paused, and then continued, “Shall we see whether the person rings again? If she does that, then we’ll know that it might be a genuine caller – possibly even Ranald What-Not.”

“Ranald Braveheart Macpherson,” Bertie reiterated, just as the doorbell sounded again.

“Well,” said Irene eventually, “perhaps now we can go and investigate. And who knows …” And here she raised her voice, as they had reached the door; “…and who knows what manner of surprise awaits us?”

Bertie opened the door to reveal an irritable-looking Ishbel and a beaming Ranald. “Hello, Ranald,” he said brightly, “I told Mummy it was you, but she said we were to wait.”

The frown on Ishbel’s forehead intensified. A weather forecaster, interpreting it as a meteorological map, might have used the words thunder, gathering storms, and ice.

“I hope we didn’t disturb you,” said Ishbel.

“Not in the slightest,” said Irene. “And here’s young Ronald – how nice to see you!”

“Ranald,” muttered Bertie. “Not Ronald, Mummy.”

“Of course,” said Irene. “How silly of me. And Isabel, how are you?”

“Ishbel,” whispered Bertie.

Ishbel spoke through gritted teeth. “Very well, thank you. Just catching my breath, though, after all these steps. I must say I admire you, living in a tenement – it must keep you all so fit! All these funny little stone steps every day. Up and down.”

Irene’s eyes narrowed. “Of course, you don’t have that in suburbia, do you? I suppose that’s quite comfortable, but I must say give me Georgian proportions any day, steps or not.”

Ishbel smiled sweetly. “So, here’s Ranald, all eager for his play session with Bertie. Shall I come back in about two hours?”

“Perfect,” said Irene. “Bertie has to go to his yoga round about then.”

“Yoga!” exclaimed Ishbel. “All that stretching and posturing.”

“Positioning,” corrected Irene.

“Of course – positioning.”

Bertie decided to take control. “Let’s go inside, Ranald,” he said. “I want to show you something in my room.”

“Good idea,” said Ranald Braveheart Macpherson.

The two boys went off, leaving the mothers facing one another. With an icy smile, Ishbel turned to leave.

“À bientôt,” said Irene.

Ishbel turned around. “What?”

“À bientôt … French for see you soon.”

Ishbel muttered her way down the common stair. “Common stair,” she whispered to herself, and felt a great deal better for the remark.

Once in his room, Bertie showed Ranald Braveheart Macpherson his contraband copy of Baden-Powell’s Scouting for Boys. They examined diagrams relating to the positioning of tents and the making of a camp fire.

“I bet Mr Baden-Powell made really good fires,” said Ranald.

“Yes,” said Bertie. He never used matches, you know. He just rubbed sticks together over some tinder. Or he sometimes used a magnifying glass to focus the rays of the sun.”

“He was jolly clever,” said Ranald. He looked at Bertie. “You know something, Bertie? My mummy hates your mummy. Does yours hate mine back?”

Bertie looked thoughtful. “It’s difficult to tell, Ranald. You know how grown-ups are – it’s hard to work out what’s going on in their minds.”

Ranald Braveheart Macpherson nodded. “I asked her once why she hated her, and she just smiled and said that everybody did.”

“Everybody did what?” asked Bertie.

“Hates your mother,” said Ranald. “I’m really sorry about that, Bertie. It can’t be easy having a hate figure for a mother.”

“Let’s not talk about it, Ranald,” said Bertie. He looked out of the window. “You see, you can’t change the mummy you get, can you? You have to accept her.”

Ranald looked at his friend with admiration. “You’re very good at that sort of thing, Bertie,” he said.

Bertie looked more cheerful. “Thanks, Ranald. So, let’s go to the Drummond Place Gardens and play Walter Scott.”