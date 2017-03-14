44 Scotland Street: No boys’ club here

‘Now,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel, “as you know, there are very carefully set-out procedures.”

Elaine nodded. “Procedures. Yes, procedures. Unlike the bad old days when …”

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

She glanced at Stuart, who smarted under the implicit accusation that he had somehow been involved in the procedures of that benighted era.

The Supreme Head of Personnel was reassuring. “Oh, I can assure you: we’re not going back to any of that.”

Stuart struggled. “Of what?”

Elaine glared at him. “The boys’ club approach.”

“Precisely,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel. “We now have procedures that meet the all the requirements of public appointments. There will be an outside assessor. Then the position will be advertised.”

“Where?” asked Stuart.

“On the notice-board,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel.

Stuart raised an eyebrow. “What about people from outside …”

“Not eligible,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel abruptly. “This is a category A position. Category A positions are not advertised outside the Civil Service, as per the relevant agreement.”

“With whom?” asked Stuart.

All three women stared at him.

“With the relevant union,” answered the Supreme Head of Personnel.

Stuart sat back in his chair. “I see. And the outside assessor? How is he chosen?”

“She,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel.

Stuart corrected himself. “How’s she chosen?”

“I’ve made an appointment,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel. “Under the terms of the relevant regulation.”

“Are we allowed to ask who it is?” asked Stuart.

“No,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel. “Now, on to the procedures themselves. There will be an initial declaration for you all to sign. This will ask certain questions, including one as to where you heard about the vacancy.”

Stuart thought of his conversation with Morrison. Would he have to disclose that? “I heard about it on the grapevine,” he said.

The Supreme Head of Personnel bristled. “That’s not what we’re after, Mr Pollock. In fact, that’s exactly the sort of thing we’re trying to get beyond – the cosy passing on of information about these opportunities.”

“Well said,” said Elaine. “We need to expose that sort of thing.”

Stuart turned to face her. “Where did you hear of it then?”

Elaine was momentarily taken aback, and Stuart pressed his advantage. “From a friend?”

Elaine exchanged a glance with the Supreme Head of Personnel. Unknown to Stuart, she had heard from the Supreme Head of Personnel herself, who had telephoned her at home to pass on the news.

“You don’t have to answer that,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel. “And I’ll regard the question as not having been asked.”

“But it was,” said Stuart. “I asked it.”

The Supreme Head of Personnel ignored this. “Now, there’s another aspect of the process,” she said. “The resumé. As you know, we’ll be following the new form. We don’t want personal details of a sort that would enable favouritism to be exercised. So we don’t want any names on the resumé itself – just a number. And we want no details of schools or universities attended.”

Stuart sighed. “So no reference to qualifications?”

The Supreme Head of Personnel shook her head. “None. We are seeking to avoid networking.”

Stuart sighed again. “Surely it will be rather hard for the Board to make a decision if they don’t know anything about any of the candidates, such as their educational qualifications, their experience, their gender …”

“Oh, that must be revealed,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel.

Stuart nodded. “Of course.”

“And there’s an interesting new requirement,” continued the Supreme Head of Personnel. “Every candidate must write a short paper – not more than two thousand words – on their vision for the job.”

Stuart frowned. “Our vision for the job?”

“How you see the job as an opportunity to carry forward departmental objectives,” explained the Supreme Head of Personnel.

“It’s not novel,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel. “And it’s useful for us to know in advance what the successful candidate thinks she will do with the job.”

Stuart raised a finger.

“Yes, Mr Pollock?”

“What she will do with the job?” he said quietly.

The Supreme Head of Personnel looked puzzled. “Yes, that’s what I said.”

Stuart closed his eyes. “I see,” he said, and then added, “You haven’t already decided who’s going to get this?” he asked, and then added, quickly and apologetically, “Just wondering.”

“Of course not,” said the Supreme Head of Personnel. “And, frankly, I’m surprised that you would ask such a question.”

The meeting came to an end. As he returned to his office, Stuart was aware that someone was pursuing him down the corridor. He turned around and saw that it was Elaine.

“I want you to know,” she said as she caught up with him. “I want you to know that even if this whole process is stacked against us, neither Faith nor I will hold anything against you.”

Stuart caught his breath. “Stacked against you?”

“Yes,” said Elaine. “We know what men are capable of.”

Stuart could barely believe what he was hearing. “But there aren’t any men involved in the whole thing,” he stuttered. “It’s all women, as far as I can see.”

Elaine smiled. “On the surface,” she said. “But the underlying patriarchy’s still there.”

Stuart stared at her. Within him, deep within him, something snapped.

“I think you are seriously deluded,” he said. “I think you’re paranoid.”

Elaine stopped in her tracks. “You’ve seriously compromised my personal space,” she said, her voice filled with venom. “If I chose to make an issue of this you’d be suspended, you know.”

“Oh, do shut your face,” said Stuart.

Elaine screamed. Stuart stared at her. He felt a curious sense of detachment – of freedom.

“Do you realise how ghastly you are?” he said.

Elaine gasped. “You hateful …” She struggled to find the right words. “You hateful, hateful …”

Stuart tried to help her. “Hateful man? Yes, I’m a man. I can’t help it. I was born that way and that’s what I am. I know I’m inferior. I know I’m no longer needed, but that’s what I am, for better or worse, a man.”

Elaine shook her head. Approaching him, she whispered her warning. “Start the count-down, Stuart. Start the count-down to your early retirement – very early retirement.”