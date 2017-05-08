44 Scotland Street: James sets to work

Once the Duke of Johannesburg had left, Elspeth showed James around the house, explaining to him where everything was kept.

“I don’t want to pry,” she said, “but have you ever changed a small child before? You know …”

James nodded. “I learned how to do it for my Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award programme. I remember how to do it. No problem.”

“Because not everybody likes doing it,” said Elspeth. “You know how …”

“I don’t mind,” said James. “We’re all human.”

Elspeth smiled. “But somehow, small children are more human than the rest of us. Not all the time, of course, but at times they are.”

Then she showed him around the kitchen. “I love cooking,” he said. “I’ve got all the books – well, not all of them, but quite a few. Delia, of course, but also Jamie. And Ottolenghi – you know his books – all that couscous and olives and stuff.”

“Yes, I like them,” said Elspeth.

“And I do Scottish dishes as well,” James continued. “I’ve got that book about cooking on Mull and the one about cooking on the puffer – the steamship. I do a lot of their recipes. And that book by that guy who was a medical student but who made fantastic bread.”

“Well!” exclaimed Elspeth.

James looked at her earnestly. “So I’d like to do most of the cooking, if that’s all right with you.”

“Is that all right with me?” echoed Elspeth. “It most certainly is. When do you want to start?”

“This evening?” said James.

Elspeth hesitated. “Are you sure? You’ve only just arrived.”

James indicated that he was perfectly sure. “I’d like it to be special this evening,” he said. “I’d like to cook a dinner just for you and Matthew – to have by yourself. With candles. I’ll have a snack beforehand. This will just be for the two of you: à deux. I’ll do the lot – after I’ve put the boys to bed.”

Elspeth looked at him in astonishment. “But …”

“No buts,” said James. “You don’t need to do a thing. Honesty, you don’t.”

She sat down. She felt weak. She had hoped for relief, but had never dared imagine that relief would come on this scale. She looked at him, and he smiled back at her. He was perfection incarnate, she thought. She could gaze at him for hours. She could put him on mantelpiece and stare at him with wordless appreciation.

She decided to have a rest while James entertained the boys in their nursery. There were shrieks of childish joy; whoops of delight as some game was devised and played with gusto. After that, there was bathtime, accomplished in record time, but with no protest from the triplets; then a story, read by James with a great deal of expression, and thereafter silence as the triplets appeared to go off to sleep without protest.

James appeared in the sitting room off the kitchen, where Elspeth was half-dozing, a barely-opened magazine across her lap. He was holding a kitchen towel in one hand, a recipe book in the other.

“May I use anything I find?” he asked. “In the kitchen, I mean.”

Elspeth made a permissive gesture. “Of course. Anything at all.” She paused. “There’s not an awful lot, I’m afraid.” In her exhaustion she had let things slip; the trip to the supermarket she had intended to make three days ago had never quite got off the ground, and as a result there were empty spaces on the larder shelves. There were no eggs, she remembered, and the last of the oats she used for making porridge had been used up that morning.

“I’ve had a look around,” said James. “And there’s quite a lot. I could go to the supermarket for you tomorrow, if you like.”

Elspeth asked him if he drove. “I’ve passed my driving test,” he said. “But I could go by bike; I saw some bikes in the shed.”

“But how would you carry everything?” she asked.

“My rucksack,” he said. “Honestly, it would be no trouble.”

She smiled. “You’re very kind,” she said. “I can drive you there. Once we get you on the insurance you’ll be able to take the car.”

He nodded. “And in the meantime, I’m going to start your dinner,” he said. “I’ve found some salmon steaks in the freezer and some new potatoes. Do you and Matthew like mustard?”

“We like everything,” said Elspeth.

“I like to use mustard for potatoes,” said James. “It’s a recipe I saw in one of Delia’s books.”

A sudden feeling of deep satisfaction came over her. This young man, so eager and so charming, was going to cook. He was going to entertain the triplets. He was going to tidy things up. Now, at last, after over a year of servitude – a year of interrupted sleep and struggling to cook while at the same time watching three toddlers; a year of washing and drying and ironing and scrubbing – she would have time to do the things that she used to do. She could read; she could see friends; she could go out into the garden and simply smell the roses, if they had any. She had not even had the time to explore their garden, to find out whether there were any roses that were just waiting for somebody with enough time to sniff them.

She went upstairs to run a bath and change. From the window of their bedroom, she saw James looking out at the garden. She watched him idly, wondering what he was doing. He glanced up at one point, as if looking over his shoulder towards the house, but he did not seem to see her, as she was well back from the window. She wondered whether he was worried about being observed. What was he going to do?

She watched him wander down the path that led towards the main clump of rhododendrons. Now her curiosity was fully engaged. He said that he was going to start cooking, yet he seemed now to be going off on some sort of errand – into the woods.

On impulse, she decided to follow him. She did not stop to consider whether it was a good idea to follow one’s newly employed au pair boy into the woods; for all she knew, he was simply going for a stroll before he started to work in the kitchen; for all she knew he was merely looking for a better place for a signal for his mobile phone; for all she knew, he was merely exploring his new surroundings. But she followed him nonetheless, slipping out through the kitchen door and making her way along the path that led to the dark, secret passages of the clustered rhododendrons and the woods beyond.

Through her mind ran a line from a song she had begun to sing to the triplets. It came complete with a nineteen-thirties big-band backing, and it warned you that if you went down to the woods today you were sure of a big surprise.