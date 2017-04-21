44 Scotland Street: Irene prepares Stuart

‘Now, just keep calm, Stuart. Keep calm.” Irene Pollock was addressing her husband, Stuart, in much the same voice she used when telling Bertie what to do.

Boys and men were much the same general proposition, she thought: they needed firmness, they needed to be told what to do, and how to do it; they needed to be watched.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

“Of course I’ll keep calm,” said Stuart. “I always do.”

“No, you don’t, Stuart; you just don’t. You have a tendency to speak too quickly when under stress. You’re not quite as bad as Glaswegians in that respect, but you do speed up and that’s not the way to get your message across.”

Stuart said nothing. He had Glaswegian grandparents and he did not like the way Irene spoke about Glasgow. One could get oneself head-butted for less, if one spoke that way in Glasgow itself. Not that Glasgow really went in for head-butting, of course: the Glasgow kiss was a canard put about people who did not really understand the city and its warm and affectionate ways. But one could never be too cautious.

“So,” continued Irene, “when you go into the interview take a deep breath and try to smile a bit – but not too much. Remember: you’re there on sufferance, Stuart. You’re a man – you’re there on sufferance. Then, once the conversation gets going, make sure you get your points across. I’ve told you what they should be. Transparency. Sensitivity to the needs of stakeholders. Compliance with broader social policy goals.” She paused. “And most importantly, Stuart, gender-neutral toilets. Make sure you mention those.”

“Yes, I’ve got all that,” said Stuart somewhat wearily. “And what about statistics? This is after all, a senior statistician’s post.”

“That’s not the issue,” said Irene dismissively.

“Not the issue? But the job is about statistics. Surely my track record …”

Irene made an impatient sign. “No, Stuart, you’re just not getting it. You’re still thinking in a linear, male way. This job is about how the civil service is responding to needs. In a very real sense it is about toilets. It is not about statistics; it is never just about statistics or whatever. Never. There’s a socio-political context, Stuart.”

“I see. So should I say nothing about my experience? Should I say nothing about those papers I published?”

Irene sighed. “We’ll take that point by point, Stuart. Firstly, your experience: experience tells us one thing – you have used your inherent advantages to claim contested territory. You have occupied a post that has given you experience that others have not been able to have.”

“But if somebody else had occupied it, then I’d have been denied the experience myself.”

Irene was not impressed. “Yes, but remember you got where you got through inherent advantage. You didn’t deserve it.”

Stuart drew in his breath. “Really? Didn’t deserve to be where I was? How about all my hard work, making up figures for the Scottish Government? How about the first class honours degree? How about the couple of years of postgraduate work? How about those papers I wrote?”

Irene had an answer to this. “Those were all things that came to you in the context of your privileged position.” She paused; she was clearly getting irritated. “Really, Stuart, I’m surprised that you can’t seem to grasp that things have changed. You seem to believe in some sort of … some sort of …” She waved a hand airily. “ … in some sort of meritocracy.”

“Yes, I do,” said Stuart.

“Well, you’re completely out of date. Belief in meritocracy is naïve.”

“So the best qualified person shouldn’t get the job?” He paused. “Or get to go to the toilet?”

Irene glared at him. “Not funny, Stuart. Not in the least funny.” She sighed. “How many times do I have to explain it? Really, Stuart, it’s like talking to somebody of Bertie’s age. Qualification is a shifting concept. The least well-qualified person in terms of diplomas and degrees and whatever might be the best-qualified in terms of social goals – in terms of how an appointment may progress the objective of a fairer society.”

Stuart gritted his teeth. He hated arguing with Irene … but, but … It was a shocking moment of realisation. Irene was an unrepentant social engineer. She was post-factual. She was a … He searched for the metaphor, and then he found it. She was an archetypical named person! He closed his eyes. Well, it would soon be over. She would be off to Aberdeen where she could talk to her heart’s content to Dr Fairbairn, who was her lover, after all, about Kleinian theory and such matters.

He heard her saying something else. He had stopped listening, but her words gradually began to impinge on his consciousness.

“ …So that’s your only hope, you know. Embrace change. Try to persuade them that you subscribe to their objectives even if – as I fear is the case – you don’t understand them or support them. Accept the new agenda. Show them that you are ashamed of what you are and that you would much rather be something else.”

He did not reply – what was there to say? And anyway, it was time for him to leave the house if he were not to be late for the Board. So he said goodbye, cursorily, and made his way out into Scotland Street. In an hour’s time he would be waiting outside the room where the Board was due to sit, and yet it was not too late to pull out. He could still withdraw his candidacy, and that would mean that he would be saved the indignity of failure. Yet somehow he could not bring himself to do that. There was an awful fascination about what he was about to do; it was like going to the dentist for root canal treatment without the benefit of anaesthetic; it was like standing in the dock in court and awaiting sentence; it was like an interview with the bank manager when you had knowingly exceeded your overdraft. It was like all of that, and were there a bell, it would be tolling for him, loudly, incessantly, and ominously. And then he thought: Scotland is becoming a tiny bit like North Korea – just a tiny bit, of course, no more than a smidgen, but enough to notice. Or was he imagining it? Was it just because he was married to Irene that he felt that way?

He suddenly imagined he was in the King’s Theatre, at a performance of Barrie’s Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell’s light was fading. He stepped forward and said, “Clap your hands if you believe in freedom”. From every corner of the theatre there arose a great sound of clapping, and it lasted for a long time, and it rose to the height of the theatre and beyond, and it came from the heart.