44 Scotland Street: Irene overheard

Stuart gave Ulysses his bath, dressed him in his candy-striped pyjamas, and put him to bed, while Irene attended to her e-mails in her study at the end of the corridor.

There had been a recent increase in e-mail traffic to Irene’s computer – the sort of thing picked up by intelligence agencies monitoring suspects – but Stuart had no idea about Irene’s correspondence and did not dare to ask. He had noticed her expression as she typed many of the messages – it was a sort of grim, determined look, accompanied by pursed lips, as if she were upbraiding the recipient for something, which she probably was. Sometimes there was also a look of satisfaction, suggesting that somebody had been corrected, disproved, or even put in his or her place, the send button being pressed with an accompanying, even if unspoken, so there!

Ulysses, for all his tendency to regurgitation, never took long to fall asleep, and Stuart was free to devote half an hour or so to Bertie before Bertie’s own bedtime. This time was often spent reading or sometimes playing a board game. That evening Bertie asked Stuart to read part of his children’s version of The Odyssey, but became tired after fifteen minutes and was tucked up early.

Stuart sat for a while by his son’s bedside, holding Bertie’s hand; Bertie was sometimes nervous in the dark, and the presence of his father, and the comfort of his hand, helped him to drift off to sleep.

A small voice spoke in the darkness. “Do Cyclops really exist, Daddy?”

“No, Bertie. The Cyclops was a complete invention. There are no giants, whether or not with one eye – they just don’t exist. Not real, very tall giants.”

“I wouldn’t like to meet a Cyclops, Daddy.”

“No, but then it won’t happen, Bertie. We shouldn’t frighten ourselves too much about things that won’t happen.” Stuart remembered their earlier conversation, when Bertie had asked how they would look after Ulysses if Irene were to go. That was typical of the sort of insecurity that children could experience – he remembered that when he was a boy, probably about Bertie’s age, he had been terrified that his father would die. And he remembered carrying out various superstitious rituals to forfend the possibility: making sure that his shoe-laces did not come untied – that was one of them; getting out of the bath before the last of the water had drained out, that was another. Your father could face mortal peril if you overlooked one of these observances, and as a result you made sure that you did not. Was Bertie worried that Irene would die? That must be it. And how did one tackle that, other than to say to the child that his parents would certainly not die, which of course any child could see through? Parents did die.

It was easy to explain death to a child if one believed in an afterlife. “Granny has gone to heaven” is not too bleak a thing to have to say, and was certainly easier that saying, “Granny has ceased to exist.” Mind you, that was thinking of the parent’s ease – the child might be more capable of taking in the fact of non-existence than that of heaven, which was vague and difficult to define, short of resorting to a thoroughly old-fashioned description of Elysian fields or some cloudy place in the sky. His own father, he remembered, had been evasive on the issue, and questioning by Stuart when he was a boy had simply resulted in the matter being referred to his mother, who had confessed that she was unsure if heaven still existed but it was a nice idea even if it did not.

“Bertie,” he said carefully. “You aren’t worried that something will happen to Mummy, are you?”

Bertie was silent.

“Because,” Stuart continued, “there’s no reason to be worried about Mummy’s health. She’s very healthy, you know. And she takes lots of exercise.”

“I know she does,” said Bertie. “She has her Pilates-Tai Chi-Yoga Fusion classes.”

“Exactly,” said Stuart. “So you shouldn’t worry about her. I know that people sometimes worry that something bad will happen to members of their family, but they shouldn’t really worry, you know.”

“But bad things can happen,” said Bertie, through the darkness.

“Yes, bad things can happen. But they don’t happen all that often.” The only thing to do, he thought, was to allay anxiety by reassurance. “And I know all about the chances of bad things happening, because that’s what I do, after all. I’m a statistician – as you know.” He paused, waiting for the information to be absorbed. “So if I say that there’s not much chance of anything bad happening to Mummy, I know what I’m talking about. That’s not just any old person saying that – it’s one of the Scottish Government’s statisticians.”

“Yes,” said Bertie. “I understand all that, Daddy, but I was wondering …” He broke off.

“Yes, Bertie? You were wondering?”

“I was wondering why Mummy might go to Aberdeen.”

This brought complete silence: nothing could be heard in the darkened room but the sound of the two of them breathing.

Eventually Stuart spoke. “Why do you ask that, Bertie? Has Mummy said to you that she might go off to Aberdeen?”

“Not to me, Daddy.”

“To somebody else then?”

Bertie shifted under the bedclothes. “I heard her talking on the telephone. I was reading in my room, but I heard Mummy talking on the telephone in the kitchen. I had my door open and I could hear.”

“Who was she talking to, Bertie?”

“I think it was Dr Fairbairn. She kept calling him Hugo, and that was Dr Fairbairn’s first name, Daddy.” Dr Hugo Fairbairn, now Professor Hugo Fairbairn, had been Bertie’s first psychotherapist, and Bertie was convinced that he was mad. It was only a matter of time, thought Bertie, before Dr Fairbairn was taken off to Carstairs, where he would almost certainly have to be put in a padded cell and be watched very closely.

Stuart’s lowered his voice. “And what did she say, Bertie?”

“She said: ‘I can’t wait to come to live in Aberdeen.’ That’s what she said, Daddy.”

Stuart closed his eyes. So she was ready to make her move. And it was, as he suspected, connected with Hugo Fairbairn. He might have known.

Bertie had more. “She said that she had decided what she was going to do for her PhD, Daddy. I think she wants to do a PhD in Aberdeen.” He paused. “What’s a PhD, Daddy?”

Stuart did not answer; his mind was elsewhere.

“It’s interesting,” said Bertie, drowsily now, as sleep was overtaking him. “It’s interesting how Ulysses looks so like Dr Fairbairn. It’s his ears mainly …”

Stuart heard the note of Bertie’s breathing changing. He rose to his feet and quietly left the room.