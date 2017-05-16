44 Scotland Street: How the truth emerges

“You can’t avoid it, Stuart,” said Nicola. “Sooner or later you’re going to have to talk to Bertie about what’s happening.”

Stuart sighed. “I know, mother, I know. You’re absolutely right. And I shall.”

Alexander McCall Smith 44 Scotland Street - Volume 12 - Chapter 57 - Off to Aberdeen. Picture: Iain McIntosh

“When?” asked Nicola.

“Soon.”

“When?” she repeated.

He sighed again. “This evening. You’re collecting him from school, aren’t you? When he comes back, I’ll talk to him.”

‘I really wouldn’t want Mummy to have to come all the way from Aberdeen,’ said Bertie. ‘Couldn’t she just write a letter from time to time – not every month, say every other month?’

Nicola nodded. “Fine. And what does he know at the moment? He must suspect that something’s up.”

Stuart told her that Bertie had overheard Irene talking to Hugo Fairbairn and had made a few comments about her going to Aberdeen. More than that, he was not sure.

“Has anything been said to him at school? You know how children hear of things.”

Stuart shook his head. “As far as I know, nobody there will know anything about it.”

In this, he was wrong: the topic of Irene’s departure had already been discussed in the Steiner School playground. Olive had broached the subject, having heard her parents talking about it while she was hiding under their bed, which she often did.

“I hear you mummy has a lover, Bertie,” she said. “Do you know who he is?”

Bertie bit his lip. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, Olive.”

“Well, I can tell you, Bertie. It’s a person called Hugo Fairbairn. That’s right: Hugo Fairbairn. And he lives up in Aberdeen.”

Bertie looked at the ground.

Olive’s lieutenant, Pansy, now entered the conversation. “Don’t just look at your shoes, Bertie Pollock,” she said. “It’s rude to look at your shoes when somebody’s talking to you.”

“Pansy’s right,” said Olive. “You should look people in the eyes when they talk to you. Everybody knows that.”

Bertie forced himself to meet Olive’s gaze. “How do you know about my mummy?” he asked. “You just make things up, Olive – you always do that.”

Olive would not let that pass. “Oh, I make things up, do I, Bertie? Well, if that’s what you say, then you’re accusing my mummy and daddy of making things up too – because I heard it from them, so I did!”

Bertie bit his lip once more. He wished that Olive would let him be; he wished that she would no longer taunt him with her knowing remarks; he wished she would drop her claim that he had once promised to marry her when they were both twenty.

“I didn’t say that your mummy and daddy were liars, Olive,” he protested. “I never said that.”

Olive glared at him. “You can be very insensitive, Bertie Pollock. You don’t care what effect what you say has on other people’s feelings.”

“That’s right,” said Pansy. “That’s typical of boys. They act as if girls had no feelings at all.”

Olive nodded. “The only reason why I’m telling you this, Bertie, is to save you from being hurt. It’s far better for you to know that your mummy has gone off with somebody else and that they spend all their time in Aberdeen drinking and kissing and going to dances – it’s far better for you to know that.”

“Exactly,” said Pansy.

“My mummy said that she really worries about what will happen to you, Bertie,” Olive continued. “She said that your father is hopeless.” Olive paused. “I didn’t say that, Bertie – I’m just reporting what I heard. Nor did I say that your father’s a well-known wimp. I never said that personally – I’m just reporting.”

Bertie remained silent.

“Poor you, Bertie,” said Olive, putting an arm around his shoulders. “It’s going to be really tough for you because your dad will be no good at cooking …”

“Daddies never are,” said Pansy “They’re really useless.”

“So you’re probably not going to get enough food,” Olive continued. “But I want you to know that we’re here for you, Bertie – aren’t we Pansy?”

“We are,” said Pansy. “Whenever you need us, Bertie, we’ll be here.”

Bertie continued to say nothing.

“Well, I’d have thought that you might just bother to thank us, Bertie,” said Olive, withdrawing her arm. “There’s such a thing as gratitude, you know.”

In a very small voice, Bertie said thank you, and his thanks were acknowledged by a gracious nod from Olive.

So he knew, and, in fact had known for a long time, the way in which children know what nobody imagines they know. He knew that his mother liked Dr Fairbairn; he knew that she seemed impatient and irritated by his father; he knew that his mother was unhappy and that she would be happier elsewhere. And so when Stuart started a long-winded explanation that evening about how it was sometimes the case that mothers and fathers were happier living in different houses, he simply nodded and said that he understood and that he was sure that Irene would be happier living in Aberdeen.

Stuart tried to be as reassuring as possible. “She’ll come to see you quite a lot, Bertie. She’ll be down for weekends.”

Bertie looked at his father. “Oh, Mummy shouldn’t bother, Daddy. I really wouldn’t want her to have to come all the way from Aberdeen. Couldn’t she just write a letter from time to time – not every month, say every other month?”

Nicola, who was present in the background when this conversation was being had, caught Stuart’s eye. “I’ll be here all the time, Bertie,” she said. “I’m going to live in the spare room and look after you and Ulysses.”

Bertie smiled. “I’m really happy about that, Granny,” he said. “And I hope Ulysses will stop throwing up so much.”

“I’m sure he will,” said Nicola.

“You’re being a very brave boy, Bertie,” said Stuart. He swallowed hard. He could not cry in front of his son, much as he wanted to, because this little boy was indeed the bravest, noblest, kindest little boy he could ever have wished to know – and I, he thought, I am his father.

Bertie turned to Nicola. “Do you think you’ll be able to get me another kilt, Granny?” he asked.

“But don’t you have one already, Bertie?” replied Nicola.

“Mummy made my kilt into a cushion cover,” said Bertie. “She doesn’t like tartan and kilts and all those things.” Nor cub scouts, nor Swiss Army knives, nor pizza with five different toppings.

Nicola gasped, but quickly regained her composure. “Tomorrow, Bertie,” she said. “We’ll go tomorrow when you get back from school. We’ll get you a new kilt.”

Stuart rubbed his hands together. “Just in time,” he said. “Because the day after that is Saturday, isn’t it, and Scotland will be playing rugby against New Zealand at Murrayfield. And we’re going to go – you, me, and, if you’d like to invite him, your pal, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson.”

Bertie replied that he would like that very much.

“Will Scotland win, Daddy?” he asked.

Stuart hesitated, but only for a split second. Then he replied, “Bound to, Bertie.”