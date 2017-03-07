44 Scotland Street: Head-hunting

Domenica put the disloyal thought out of her mind, at least for the moment: in due course they would return, and return more troublingly.

For the present, though, she was more concerned with a letter she had received from the Department of Social Anthropology at the University. Domenica was not on the department’s staff, but organised occasional seminars for their postgraduate students or would lecture the undergraduate students if one of the full-time staff was on leave. Her lectures were popular, particularly one she would from time to time deliver on the subject of head-hunting in Papua New Guinea.

Picture: TSPL

Like so many anthropologists, Domenca had at an earlier stage of her career undertaken field work amongst remote tribes of the New Guinea Highlands. These people, who were so accustomed to anthropologists that they had a separate guest house in the village reserved for visiting professors, were generally hostile to their neighbours, against whom they had in the past conducted regular head-hunting raids. In a rough-hewn cabinet in the main meeting house, a low, dark building thatched with local reeds, there was a collection of small, shrunken objects, wizened with age. It was explained to visiting anthropologists that these were human heads, and that each one represented a successful raid on a neighbouring tribe with whom there were disputes going back, the headman assured visitors, to the time before the Earth had entirely cooled and the land taken its current shape.

This tribal cosmology had greatly impressed visitors, particularly a succession of American anthropologists who came from the University of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, and their German counterparts from the Institut für Sozialanthropologie und Empirische Kulturwissenschaften in Hamburg. For her part, Domenica was sceptical, and in the six months she spent living with the group in question had set out to examine in a more critical way the claims that were made in relation to head-hunting.

Her suspicions were aroused by the difficulty she encountered in finding any member of the group who had actually engaged in a head-hunting raid. There were plenty of uncles – now safely deceased – who were said to have been accomplished head-hunters, and various cousins – since relocated to Port Moresby – who had a reputation for major hauls of heads. Death and distance prevented either of these categories from attesting to their exploits, but this had somehow been overlooked by previous anthropologists. Domenica thought that this might be because to have been exposed to head-hunting had a certain cachet that research in the libraries of North America or Germany simply did not confer.

After being shown the preserved heads in the visitor lodge, Domenica had managed to pick the primitive lock that prevented access to the home-made display case in which they were stored. She did this privately, when nobody was around, and when her hosts imagined that she would be safely in bed. Shielding the beam of her torch with a cupped hand, she gingerly extracted the first of the heads, a tiny, shrivelled object the size of a large grapefruit or pineapple. A tuft of hair protruded from the top and it was by this that she held the head while she examined it more closely.

No’ said Domenica. ‘Me bilong University of Edinburgh bilong Scotland bilong Scottish Enlightenment. Me too much clever; know coconut when I see one

There were two sockets where the eyes must have been and a short protuberance that would have been the victim’s nose. The ears were flattened against the side of the head; sad, dejected flaps of skin that must once have heard birdsong, the singing of children, the sound of waterfalls …

She looked more closely. There was something odd about this head, and as she ran a hand down the back of it, she encountered unexpected ridges and something sharp that pricked at her finger. She almost dropped it, imagining the dormant viruses that might live on a shrunken head like this until a careless anthropologist came and picked it up. That was what had happened to those Egyptologists – was it not? – those unapologetic tomb raiders who had, with the blessing of western scholarly academies, broken into dusty pyramid chambers and disturbed the rest of ancient pharaohs. They had all died in mysterious circumstances, some from unexplained diseases which could well have been triggered by microbes for which a millennium or two of seclusion was but nothing. These heads could similarly be host to such organisms … except … except that the ridges and the prickles gave it away. These were, in fact, shrunken pineapples, cleverly made up to appear like shrunken heads.

This conclusion was borne out by examination of the other heads in the collection. Three were pineapples, one was a melon, and another a coconut. She waited until the right moment came to raise the subject with one of her informants in the village, the sister of the headman, who had been delegated to act as hostess to Domenica.

She communicated with this woman in Pidgin, the lingua franca of the region.

“This head,” she said, pointing to the painted coconut. “This head bilong coconut tree, not bilong man.”

The woman looked shocked. “No,” she said. “This head bilong bad man bilong people bilong next door. Owner head bilong spirit world now bilong no-head people.”

“No,” said Domenica. “Me bilong University of Edinburgh bilong Scotland bilong Scottish Enlightenment. Me too much clever; know coconut when I see one.”

The woman stared at her for a moment. “All right, all right,” she said at last, switching to Australian-accented English. “There hasn’t been headhunting for ages. But you know how men are – they love to boast about physical exploits.”

“Oh, I know all about that,” said Domenica, also abandoning Pidgin. “We have rugby back in Scotland. It’s much the same thing.”

“We should send one of our people over to do some fieldwork,” joked the woman.

Domenica had laughed, but now, sitting in her kitchen with a letter in her hand, she remembered this conversation from all those years ago and experienced a certain sense of déjà vu.

“Angus,” she said, “I really must tell you about a letter I’ve received from somebody up at the University.”

Angus looked interested. “How nice that somebody still writes actual letters. What does it say?”

Domenica unfolded it. “Apparently they’re getting visitors from Ruanda.”

“Ah yes,” said Angus. He was good at maps, and he could picture Ruanda tucked away under Uganda, with, beneath it … What exactly was beneath Ruanda?

“Well,” continued Domenica. “Apparently Creative Scotland has given a grant to somebody to bring some Forest People over to Scotland for a visit.”

“Forest People?” said Angus. “Who exactly would they be?”

“They used to be called pygmies,” said Domenica. “These days they’re often called Forest People, but they themselves don’t object to the term pygmy, as long as it’s used with respect.”

“I see,” said Angus. “And what has this got to do with us?”

“They – that is, Creative Scotland – would like us to help to entertain them. I suppose it’s because they know I’m an anthropologist.”

“How does one entertain Forest People?” asked Angus.

Domenica frowned. “I’m sure they require little entertainment. Everything I’ve ever read about them suggests that they are charming, gentle people, who will make ideal guests.”

“Oh, well,” said Angus. “They won’t take up much room, will they?”

Domenica smiled. “Guid gear in sma’ buik,” she said.