44 Scotland Street: For what is not, and cannot be

By the time that Stuart arrived back in Scotland Street along with his two Saltire-faced charges, a celebration of Scotland’s victory had already begun in Angus Lordie’s flat. The sounds of this party – a hubbub of conversation drifting down the common stair – could be heard the moment Stuart opened the front door.

This was remarked upon by Bertie. “Mr Lordie’s has friends in, Daddy,” he said. “He’s probably celebrating the result.”

“My Dad will also be having a party tonight,” said Ranald Braveheart Macpherson. “He always gets drunk when Scotland wins.”

“That’s all right, Ranald,” said Bertie. “You can stay with us tonight if your Dad’s too drunk to collect you.”

“Thanks, Bertie,” said Ranald. “He will be, I think.”

As they approached Angus and Domenica’s landing, they saw that the front door of the flat was open. Angus, standing in the hall, glimpsed them and came to the doorway. “Just in time,” he said, reaching out to shake Stuart’s hand. Then, looking down at Bertie and Ranald, he said, “And who do we have behind these splendid Saltires? Young Bertie and Young Ranald, I believe. How patriotic you boys look – and how appropriate for such a day as this.”

“We were there, Mr Lordie,” said Bertie. “We saw Scotland beat New Zealand.”

“Well, you’ll remember that for the rest of your lives, boys – largely because the possibility of its recurrence is slight.” He turned to Stuart. “You’re the statistician, Stuart, how would you work out the probability of that?”

Stuart laughed. “I’m taking a rest from statistics, you know.”

“Of course,” said Angus. “You told me. But look, the party’s just beginning – please come in. I can probably find some Irn Bru for the boys and a dram for yourself.”

Stuart looked at his watch. It was an automatic response – one motivated by anxiety – but then, in a moment of sudden realisation, he remembered that he was free. He could go to parties if he wished; he could take Bertie and Ranald with him; he had no need to report to anyone. Nicola would already have put Ulysses to bed and had said that she was not proposing to go anywhere. He really was free.

He looked down at Bertie. “Would you boys like that?” he asked.

Bertie nodded vigorously. “Yes, please.”

They followed Angus into the kitchen, into which most people seemed to have drifted. There, grouped around the table, perched on the window seat, astride kitchen stools, were the friends and neighbours who made up this charmed circle of friends. Matthew and Elspeth were there, released from the triplets by the offer of Jamie, their new au pair, to babysit while they went off to the match. They had brought the Duke of Johannesburg with them, as Matthew had met him at Murrayfield and had suggested that Angus and Domenica would not mind if he came along with them to Scotland Street. There was James Holloway, whom Bertie and Ranald had last seen at Abbotsford when they had discovered the long-lost spurtle of Mary, Queen of Scots. There was Big Lou, by herself, and Pat with a young man she had met in the Elephant House (not Bruce).

And there, to Stuart’s surprise, was Antonia Collie, Domenica’s former neighbour, who had been rescued from Stendhal Syndrome in Italy and then looked after by a convent of nuns in Tuscany. And she was with that remarkable nun who had come back to Scotland with her, Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiore di Montagna, whose social success in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth had been reported almost monthly in Scottish Field and Edinburgh Life.

There was much to talk about. Stuart engaged Antonia in a brief conversation about the new flat she had bought in Dundonald Street before Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiore di Montagna interrupted with a long description of her recent outing to the Skye Ball. After this, Big Lou took him aside and told him that she had heard about Irene and Aberdeen and while she was sorry, she thought that he would be just fine. “If you’re ever lonely, just give me a ring,” she said, with what Stuart thought might be a wink, but he was not sure. And suddenly he thought: Big Lou … Sometimes the people for whom we are really destined escape our attention: they may be there in full view, but unnoticed because we take them for granted. But then he thought: no. Big Lou was more of a sister, and he was not sure that he was ready for anybody else. Then he noticed a set of eyes upon him, and these were those of Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiore di Montagna. No. Definitely no.

On the other side of the room, Domenica came to where Angus was standing and whispered, “You must read one of your poems, Angus. You always do.”

James Holloway overheard. “Yes,” he urged. “We would be disappointed if you didn’t.”

Angus hesitated. “Very well,” he said at last. Then people, sensing the moment, fell silent; sentences left hanging in the air; heads turning in anticipation towards their host.

“This is a poem that I wrote a few months ago,” Angus announced. “I wrote it when Domenica and I went to Mull. If you’ll allow me, Domenica …”

Domenica looked at him and smiled. She remembered the poem; it was personal, but they were among friends. She inclined her head in acceptance.

Angus glanced at those around him and then, from memory, so that he might look at the woman he loved so much while he recited, he started his poem.

“On clouds over Mull,” he began. “A love song.”

White the shifting veils of rain

That fall like tears, like tears, so white,

And soft upon your cheek, my dear,

So soft and wet upon your cheek;

And Mull stands guard against

The green sea, stands guard

Against the green sea.

And if our hearts will have to weep,

As all hearts will, and ours must do,

Then we shall shed on this soft isle,

These human tears, like tears of rain

That fall so soft upon the land

So gentle in their quiet regret

For what is not, and cannot be,

For what is not, and cannot be.

He stopped. Nobody spoke. Bertie looked at Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, who was eating a piece of shortbread. Stuart looked out of the window; Cyril looked at his master, thinking thoughts that in their canine profundity none would be able to fathom. Domenica looked at Angus, and he looked back at her.

THE END