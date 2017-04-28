44 Scotland Street: Distressed oatmeal

Pat handed Matthew the slush pile after he had hung up his lightweight summer scarf.

She did not like that scarf, but of course had never expressed her views openly. Clothes were personal in a very special sense: you might compliment another’s clothes, but you should never criticise them.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

All she could say about his scarf, then, was this: “That’s an interesting colour – what do you call it?” She knew about his distressed-oatmeal sweater, and about his mitigated-beige trousers, but the colour of this scarf, she thought, was something altogether different.

Matthew glanced at his scarf, now hanging on a peg near the office door. “Understated-brown,” he replied. “At least that’s what they said it was.” He paused. “Do you like it?”

Pat mustered her thoughts. There were many ways of avoiding questions. “It suits you,” she said.

Matthew smiled. “Do you mean I’m understated?”

She made light of this. “You? No, not at all, Matthew. You’re … you’re just right.”

He thanked her, as he could tell that she meant it. Pat was kind to him; their relationship was an easy one – the relationships of people who may have been more than that to one another in the past, but who were now just old friends.

“You’re not so bad yourself,” he said.

She returned his smile. “What a nice way to start the morning. A compliment or two before work … How nice.”

“We don’t pay enough compliments,” observed Matthew. “We should tell people more often that we like them, or that they’re doing a good job, or that they look great. It doesn’t cost very much, and yet we don’t seem to like doing it that often.”

“Some people never do it,” said Pat. “They can’t bring themselves to say something complimentary to anybody else – they just can’t. It sticks in their throat.”

Matthew knew what she was talking about. It was something to do with envy, he thought – that most powerful emotion that is there in most of us – to an extent – but that could dominate the entire world view of some.

“Envy,” he said. “That’s what stops us.” He paused to remember his most envious friend, one whose face fell if anybody told him of some piece of good fortune. He found that sad – to go through life resenting what others achieved, or had, because one had not been successful oneself. What a waste of energy it was to sit there and fume, and what a loss. It was so easy to share the joy of another, and thereby experience, at no cost to oneself, some of the pleasure that the other felt. So, if you met a friend who had been invited to a party that you would dearly love to be invited to yourself, then rather than being consumed by envy, you might bask in the pleasure of just knowing that the party in question was taking place and that your friend would be there.

“Two letters,” said Pat, pointing to the file. “One from a final-year student at the Art College offering to interview us – for him to interview us – with a view to our representing him.”

“Oh dear!” said Matthew. But then he thought: what if this young man were the next David Hockney? And so he said, “I’ll look at his work. Are there any photographs?”

“He’s attached a set of photos of a series of paintings he’s called The Triumphs of Mother. He says something about the pictures. They all feature his mother in a number of heroic situations – climbing K2, crossing the finishing line of the New York marathon, meeting the Pope.”

Matthew saw that Pat was grinning. “Ah!” he said. “Nothing matters as long as he admires his mother, as the psychiatrist said to Oedipus.”

“And there’s a letter from an installation artist from Glasgow.”

“Rubbish bin,” said Matthew.

They moved on to a discussion of the forthcoming visit of a client who was considering the purchase of a work by Edward Atkinson Hornel, Kircudbright Harbour at Low Tide. Matthew did not like the painting, but would do his best. “It would have been so much better if he had put a few Japanese girls in it,” he confessed to Pat. “Hornel was terrifically good at painting Japanese girls – and flowers. But I suppose neither of those occur naturally in Kirkcudbright Harbour, even at high tide.”

Pat laughed. “Don’t say that to the client,” she muttered.

Matthew looked towards the door. A customer was about to enter … or was it … He stood stock still, hardly breathing, chilled within. Mrs Patterson Cowie, his former English teacher, and the victim of that dreadful incident in the bookshop, was poised to enter the front door. She it was whom he had knocked over in his flight from that intolerable and embarrassing situation. And now, just as he was beginning to forget the uncomfortable information that the police were looking for him in connection with that incident, here she was – the one person in Edinburgh he did not want to see: she would identify him, and he would be arrested.

Pat realised that something was wrong. “Are you all right?” she asked.

Matthew found himself whispering. “That woman at the door. I don’t want to see her.”

Pat glanced towards the door. “Why not?”

“I just don’t,” said Matthew. “She was my English teacher.”

Pat looked at him in astonishment. “And you haven’t done your homework? Is that it?”

“Don’t joke,” hissed Matthew. “I’m going to hide.”

And with that, just as Mrs Patterson Cowie opened the door, Matthew ducked under the well of his desk. The space there was large enough – just – to conceal him – although if Mrs Patterson Cowie got too close to the desk, she would be sure to see him.

Pat, struggling with her astonishment, stood up to greet their customer.

“Do you mind if I take a look round?” asked Mrs Patterson Cowie.

“Please do,” said Pat. “And let me know if I can do anything.”

Mrs Patterson Cowie approached a painting and peered at it closely. “Venice,” she said.

“Yes,” said Pat, glancing down at what she could see of Matthew. “Venice. Yes.”

Mrs Patterson Cowie now moved closer to the desk.

“That’s a rather interesting painting over there,” said Pat, pointing to a watercolour on the other side of the gallery. “That’s a William Gillies. May I show it to you?”

“Thank you,” said Mrs Patterson Cowie. “I rather like Gillies. I always have.”

Relieved at being able to steer her away from the desk, Pat led Mrs Patterson Cowie over to the Gillies. “Lovely, isn’t it?”

“Yes,” said Mrs Patterson Cowie. “It certainly is. That’s Temple, isn’t it? I love that part of … what is it, East Lothian or Midlothian? I’m never sure where boundaries lie.”

“Midlothian,” said Pat quickly. “Or maybe East Lothian. Who knows?”

Mrs Patterson Cowie smiled. “Well, somebody will know, don’t you think?”

From the other side of the room, there came an unexpected sound – a knocking of something against wood. Matthew must have shifted, thought Pat, and bumped a leg against the desk: cramp, perhaps.

Mrs Patterson Cowie heard the noise, too, and turned her head.