44 Scotland Street: Dental flossing

Pat had to think quickly, and she did. Looking at her watch, she gave a gasp. “Oh, my goodness! Would you look at the time!”

Mrs Patterson Cowie glanced at her own watch. “Well, it’s only twenty past ten.” As she spoke, she turned her head to look back in the direction of the desk under which Matthew was hiding. “Is there something …” she began.

Illustration: Iain McIntosh

Pat interrupted her. “Twenty past ten! Oh, heavens, we’re going to have to close. Immediately. Right now.”

Mrs Patterson Cowie looked puzzled. “But you’ve only just opened. Why on earth do you have to close?”

Pat looked at her reproachfully. “Operational reasons, of course,” she said, as if this should have been only too apparent.

“And what does that mean?”

‘You should go to the hygienist, Matthew,’ she said, trying to avoid sounding prim. Nobody, she thought, can tell another person to go to the dental hygienist without sounding prim

“Stocktaking,” said Pat, sounding as firm as possible. “We have to close for stocktaking.”

Mrs Patterson Cowie looked even more puzzled. “Stocktaking? Most of your stock, I would have thought, is on the walls. Why do you need to close if …”

Again, Pat cut her short. “Look, I’m terribly sorry,” she said. “But I’m going to have to ask you to leave. And I can’t really discuss management issues with you – it really isn’t any of your business.”

It was against Pat’s nature to be rude, but she felt that the only way of getting Mrs Patterson Cowie out of the gallery was to give offence; with any luck she would take the hint and storm out.

“No need to be so snippy,” said Mrs Patterson Cowie.

“I’m sorry,” said Pat. “But you really must go.”

“Well, really,” complained Mrs Patterson Cowie. “I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve this rudeness. I assure you, I shan’t linger.”

“Good,” said Pat, and moved towards the door to let her out.

When Mrs Patterson Cowie had left, Pat made her way over to the desk and peered under it. “You can come out now, Matthew,” she said. “Hide and seek finished. Playtime over.”

These comments were delivered with maximum sarcasm, even scorn, but this was lost on Matthew, who only seemed interested in confirming the departure of Mrs Patterson Cowie.

“Yes, she’s definitely gone,” said Pat. “I told her that we were about to close for stocktaking. I was horribly rude to her – and I feel wretched about it.”

“Good,” said Matthew, rubbing at his leg to relieve the cramp that had set in while he was under the desk. “That was quick thinking, Pat. I owe you.”

“What you owe me is an explanation,” said Pat. “What a ridiculous performance. The least you can do now is to explain what that was all about.”

Matthew sighed. “It’s very complicated, you know. But I suppose you’re right – I suppose I do need to tell you about it.”

“You certainly do,” said Pat. “She heard you, you know. She heard you bump against the desk. I think she knew there was someone there.”

“You could have told her it was a poltergeist,” said Matthew, grinning. “You could have said that we’re plagued with poltergeists in the New Town and that she had better get out before chairs started whizzing through the air.”

Pat made a dismissive gesture. “Come on,” she said. “Tell me.”

Matthew seemed reluctant. “I tell you what,” he said at last. “Why don’t we go back to Big Lou’s? I know I’ve just come from there, but I only had one cup of coffee and I can have another. We can close up here for half an hour and I’ll tell you over a cup of coffee.”

Pat agreed, and as they left the gallery to cross Dundas Street, she asked Matthew again to explain his behaviour.

“I’ll tell you in Big Lou’s,” he said. “Just wait.” He paused, and then asked, “What about the dental hygienist?”

“I had an appointment,” said Pat. “That’s why I was late.”

“I know,” said Matthew. “And how did it go?”

“All right,” said Pat. “She said I had healthy gums.”

“Good,” said Matthew. “Do you floss after every meal?”

Pat said that she thought that was excessive. “Once a day is quite enough,” she said. “I floss in the night before I go to bed. And I use one of those water-pick thingies.”

Matthew shook his head. “You should floss after every meal. Think of all that stuff in between your teeth being there all day.”

“How do you know I’ve got stuff between my teeth?”

“You will have,” said Matthew. “If you eat.”

“There’s nothing wrong with my gums,” said Pat stubbornly. “And what about you? What about your gums?” She sensed her advantage, and pressed home her attack. “How often do you go to the dental hygienist?” They had reached the other side of the road. Matthew looked away, as if keen to avoid the question.

“Come on,” said Pat. “Do you even go at all? And I bet you don’t floss. Men are useless at flossing.”

Matthew blushed; she could see that, and it gave her the answer.

“You should go to the hygienist, Matthew,” she said, trying to avoid sounding prim, but failing. Nobody, she thought, can tell another person to go to the dental hygienist without sounding prim.

Matthew defended himself. “Why should I go if I clean my teeth thoroughly?”

“Because nobody,” said Pat, “can get plaque off by themselves. They need a dental hygienist with a pick. She has to pick it out – you know, to get that white stuff that she wipes off on a tissue on her work tray.”

“White stuff?”

“Yes, little white lumps of plaque – like tiny hard rocks. The hygienist picks them out with her little pick.”

Matthew shivered. “I don’t know if I’ve got any of that,” he said. “I’m sure I don’t.”

“Then let me look,” said Pat. “Let me look at your teeth, Matthew. I can tell, you know. I know what to look for between people’s teeth.”

Matthew increased the distance between them. “I have no desire to show you my teeth in the middle of Dundas Street.”

“Because you’re in denial, Matthew. You’re in denial about dental plaque.” She looked at him pityingly.

“I’m not,” he said.

“Then show me.”

He turned to her suddenly and bared his teeth. ‘There,” he said. “Satisfied?”

“Disgusting,” she said, giving an exaggerated shudder. “The gaps between your teeth are full of stuff, Matthew. If you went to the dental hygienist she’d need a pneumatic drill. A digger even.”

“You’re a dental snob,” snorted Matthew. “You judge people by their teeth.”

“So?” she challenged. “Teeth tell you a lot.”

Matthew laughed. “I can’t believe we’re having this conversation.”

They had reached the steps down to Big Lou’s, and Pat led the way, descending carefully, because these were the steps down which one of Scotland’s greatest poets – perhaps her greatest poet since Burns – had stumbled. And they were the steps down which Lard O’Connor, the emerging Glasgow businessman, had fallen on that fateful visit he had paid to Edinburgh. These steps required caution.