44 Scotland Street: Cyril thinks

Over breakfast, Domenica said little about the mystical experience she had been vouchsafed at the foot of Scotland Street.

Moments of mystical insight are difficult enough for the recipient to understand, let alone explain to others. She had started to speak to Angus about it but had not found the words, and had ended up making a bland remark about the light in Scotland Street at that time of the morning being particularly … The right adjective failed to come to mind. Illuminating? No, all light was illuminating. Revealing? Again no: revealing light surely discourages rather than encourages that particular sort of insight.

“Tight?” suggested Angus. “At this time of year light in Scotland can be tight in the morning and then, in the afternoon, it gets … well, a bit more elastic.”

Domenica sighed. She knew that she would be unable to convey the feeling she had experienced. Angus, however, was an artist and was interested in light.

“Have you ever noticed,” he began, “the difference between the light in the East of Scotland and the light in the West?”

Domenica would have preferred to talk about her mystical experience, but, faute de mieux, would settle for light.

“I suppose I have. It’s softer over there,” she said. “Bluer, perhaps.”

Angus reached for a slice of toast. “Yes, I think of it as gentler. We have this very clear light here in the East. Sharp. But …” He began to butter his toast. “But it’s different again from the sort of clear light you get in Greece – or Australia. It’s less powerful.”

Domenica looked out of the window. The sun was on the roofs on the other side of the street; yellow on the grey of the slates; beyond that, the sky; a dash of low cumulus, lonely against the blue.

“Do you know the reason?” asked Angus.

“What reason?”

“Why over in the west – in Argyll and places like that – they have this soft, rather blue light. Or is it white? Sometimes I think it’s white. The sort of white you see in a veil of rain. Glowing a bit – in a white sort of way.”

She shook her head.

“It’s because of water in the air,” said Angus. “I never knew that, you know, until I read about the light you see in seventeenth century Dutch paintings. Think Vermeer.”

She thought Vermeer. “The woman reading a letter by the window?”

“Yes. That one. Think of the light in that painting. In all of his paintings, in fact. And so many of those Dutch paintings. They’re full of light. They’re all about light really – light and courtyards and jugs and carpets … and everything they had. The Dutch were painting an inventory of their trading success, I suppose.”

“And?”

Angus took a bite of his toast. “Marmite,” he said, and closed his eyes briefly in appreciation. “Yes, apparently the reason Dutch paintings are full of light …”

“Rembrandt isn’t,” said Domenica.

Angus considered this. “I see what you mean,” he said.

“They’re all gloomy. As if painted in the dark. All those browns. Rembrandt used a lot of brown, didn’t he?”

“I wasn’t really thinking about Rembrandt,” said Angus. “Yet there is light in Rembrandt. It’s there all right – it finds the faces of his subjects and shines upon them. It’s very weak light, though; just enough to create that lovely effect – as if the artist is shining a rather weak torch on the people in his paintings. There isn’t enough light for anything but the face and some of the clothing. That’s all.” He paused. “But those other paintings – the landscapes or the illuminated interiors – there’s a reason why they seem to have such light.”

“And that reason is?”

“Droplets of water in the air. The Netherlands are very watery. All those canals and the sea all about you had an effect on the air. There were droplets of water, and sunlight was refracted by this water and that’s why the light was as it was – and probably still is.”

“And the same applies in the West?”

“Yes. Go to a place like Skye and look at the light. It’s that lovely, soft blue. Misty. Watery. And you’ll find the same difference between the light in the east of Canada and the light I the West. Vancouver is all blue and soft. Newfoundland, Quebec are all bright and clear. It’s to do with geography and the effect of geography on humidity.”

Angus finished his toast. “I need to get to the studio,” he said. “My sitter’s coming at ten.”

She wanted to say more to him. She wanted to say to him that he could talk to her about light whenever he chose to do so, for as long as he wanted. She wanted to say to him that she loved him not only for what he had to say about light, but for the way he buttered his toast, for the way he liked Marmite, for the way he spoke to Cyril; she loved him for everything. And she loved the flat they lived in; she loved the kitchen and its contents; she loved the marks on the wall that needed painting; she loved the creaking floorboards. And until then, until that moment in Scotland Street, she had not realised how precious all this was and how strangely indifferent she had been to it all. She would never again make that mistake.

Angus left for his studio. She gave him a kiss before he went out of the front door. Cyril watched from his corner, his nose twitching. Angus was his, and he felt a pang of jealousy and resentment when Domenica behaved as if Angus belonged to her. He could not, because he belonged to Cyril. One of these days, he thought, I’ll nip her ankles. Not now, not yet; there was a time and place for everything and the time was not yet right for that. And besides, he half-liked Domenica. If one had to have somebody else in the flat, then there were many who would be far worse than this woman. That woman downstairs, for example; the woman with the boy. The boy was nice – he smelled nice – but that woman was another matter altogether. He had bitten her once before, and it had been very satisfying.

But now what was there to do but lie there and think, in so far as I can think, given what I am. A dog. That, as they say, is the bottom line. I’m just a dog, and that is a profoundly sad thing to be.