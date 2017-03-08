44 Scotland Street: Cavafy’s poem

As Angus and Domenica contemplated the impending visit to Scotland of the Ruandan Forest People, or pygmies, at Nine Mile Burn, just outside Edinburgh, Matthew and Elspeth were busy putting their triplets, Tobermory, Rognvald, and Fergus to bed.

Matthew sensed his wife’s exhaustion, and had it been possible for him to deal with bedtime single-handed, he would have offered to do so. But it was physically impossible for one person, however adept at handling small children, to cope with the three young boys, now just past their second birthday, and endowed with apparently boundless energy, inordinate appetites, and incorrigible boisterousness.

“I’ve had it,” said Elspeth, as they manoeuvred the boys into the bath. “I’m absolutely whacked. Finished.”

Matthew reached out to put a sympathetic arm on his wife’s shoulder. “I know how you feel,” he said.

She glanced at him. She was not sure that Matthew did know: he spent most of the day at work while she looked after the boys, and so it was easy for him to tackle bedtime when he arrived home. He would have the boys for no more than an hour, while she … She did a quick mental calculation: she had been on duty for exactly twelve hours, ever since Tobermory, who always woke up first, had called out from his room that there was a lion under his bed.

“You go,” Elspeth had muttered as she emerged into consciousness.

The boys would go to school at about five years of age, which meant that Elspeth had just under three years to endure, which made about a thousand days

Matthew grunted.

“It’s Tobermory,” said Elspeth, louder now. “Could you go and deal with the lion …”

Matthew grunted again. “Where do all these lions come from? He was going on about lions last night. Have you been reading them stories about lions?”

“No,” said Elspeth. “I haven’t. But Birgitte and her friend …”

Matthew snorted as he hauled himself out bed. “It’s their fault – I should have known.”

The girls in question were the two Danish au pairs, Birgitte and Anna, who had stayed with Matthew and Elspeth for some time before their contrariness, manifested in disagreements about virtually everything, coupled with a sullen, resentful sensitivity to even the slightest criticism, had led to the ending of their contracts.

“They had some ghastly Danish children’s book that they’d found somewhere or other,” Elspeth continued. “They used to translate it for the boys. It was all about a lion that ate his way through an entire village, polishing everybody off one by one.”

“Scandinavian noir for children,” said Matthew. “It’s completely unsuitable.”

“Well that’s where these particular lions come from,” said Elspeth. “Those girls …”

Matthew made his way down the corridor to the triplets’ room. Opening the door, he saw that Tobermory was standing up in his cot, rattling the bars, while his brothers continued to sleep.

“There’s a lion,” said the child. “Right under the bed.”

Matthew yawned. “There are no lions in Scotland,” he said patiently. “But Daddy will look, just to be sure.”

He bent down and peered under the bed. A stuffed toy lion lay there on its side, its button eyes glaring at Matthew with all the intensity of a real lion on the African savannah. For a moment, they looked at one another. Don’t run away from a lion – instinct will drive them to pursue you. So what does one do? Matthew asked himself.

“Oh,” said Matthew. “There’s a lion.”

“That’s what I said,” crowed Tobermory.

Matthew retrieved the toy and handed it to his son. “There,” he said. “Nice lion.”

Tobermory took the creature. “Løve,” he said, hugging it to him.

Matthew reached down to pick him up. “What did you say, darling?”

“Løve,” said Tobermory.

“What’s Løve?”

“Løve,” repeated the little boy, flourishing the lion.

That was twelve hours ago – twelve hours that had been filled with domestic crises of one sort or another – a fight between two of the boys, the breaking of a cafetiere that covered the kitchen floor with slivers of glass; the regurgitation, by Rognvald, of his breakfast over a newly upholstered chair; the loss, somewhere in the garden, of one of Tobermory’s shoes; a difficult telephone call from a somewhat clingy friend; all of which were fairly typical incidents in Elspeth’s day. She wondered how many more such days lay ahead of her. The boys would go to school at about five years of age, which meant that she had just under three years to endure, which made about a thousand days.

The thought defeated her, and she made the decision to tackle Matthew that night. She would have to have help. After the experience of the two young Danes they had decided they would try to manage by themselves, but now she realised that this was simply impossible. She would contact Mother’s Angels, the agency she had used to find the Danes, and throw herself upon their mercy.

The boys having been bathed, clad in their tartan pyjamas, and read to by Matthew – a short, and repetitive book that was chosen as the antithesis of juvenile Scandinavian noir – Elspeth retreated to the kitchen. There she poured herself a gin and tonic and informed Matthew of her decision.

“We can’t cope,” she said. “Or, rather, I can’t.”

Matthew did not argue. “We have to get somebody.”

“I’m not going to get another girl,” said Elspeth. “I want an au pair boy.”

Matthew was surprised, but said nothing.

“A Spanish boy,” said Elspeth, taking a generous sip of her gin.

“Why Spanish?”

Elspeth explained. Her cousin in Dundee had employed a young Spaniard, who had been popular with her children. “He played football with them,” Elspeth said. “They loved him.”

Matthew looked thoughtful. “But will you be able to find one?”

“There are any number of them. Unemployment in Spain is so high. One in five young Spanish males has no job.”

Matthew winced. “How did that happen?”

Elspeth sighed. “Something to do with …” She shrugged and mentioned the reason for the economic woes of the Spaniards, the Italians, the Greeks …

Matthew smiled. “How useful to have a scapegoat to blame for all one’s problems.”

“But what if it really is the scapegoat’s fault?”

“Ah,” said Matthew. And then “Ah” again. He thought of something. “Have you ever read Cavafy?” he asked. “That Greek poet. He lived in Alexandria and he wrote a wonderful poem called Waiting for the Barbarians. The Barbarians don’t arrive and the people think about how they were a really convenient solution to their problems – the waiting, that is.” He paused. “The thing you fear may sometimes be the solution.”

“Are we waiting?” she asked. “I mean, are we, here, in Scotland, waiting for something?”

Matthew looked out of the window. It was hard to tell. He thought they were waiting – possibly – but then he was not quite sure what they were waiting for.